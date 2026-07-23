Who will win the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes based on previous trends?

One of the most anticipated races of the Flat season takes place at Ascot on Saturday with French superstar Calandagan aiming to retain his King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes crown.

It will be no easy task though with Japan's Masquerade Ball, former winner Goliath and Aidan O'Brien duo Benvenuto Cellini and Minnie Hauk among those in opposition. We've taken a look at previous runnings and picked out the key factors to help you find the winner.

*This article was first published in the Racing Post Weekender, available in most retailers and readable online for those with a Racing Post+ Ultimate subscription

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The age factor

This is a dilemma. For years this race was dominated by young horses and rarely did those older than four get a look in.

It was Poet’s Word in 2018 who broke the dominance of three and four-year-olds when becoming the first older horse to triumph since Daylami in 1999.

No fewer than 45 horses aged five and upwards came up short in between, with some big names among them. These included Highland Reel, Jack Hobbs, Cirrus Des Aigles, St Nicholas Abbey, Youmzain, Doyen, Falbrav, Nayef and Fantastic Light.

Enable became the first successful six-year-old since Swain in 1998, a feat since emulated by Hukum. The 2023 winner was the fifth in six years to be older than four.

Enable won her third King George in 2020 aged six, with older horses becoming much more regular winners in the last decade Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Therefore, whereas Calandagan, Kalpana and Goliath – all aged five or six – would have been instantly opposed a few years ago, it’s clear that age is no longer a barrier to success.

One of the reasons why older horses have come to the fore is because so few top-class three-year-olds are campaigned at 1m4f, and for those who are, this race is rarely a priority for the Classic crop.

Three-year-olds were one ahead of their elders prior to Doyen winning in 2004, yet now they trail by 31 to 44. That said, a quality three-year-old still captures the imagination and Benvenuto Cellini did win the Irish Derby.

A Classic connection is essential for a youngster to be taken seriously.

Mickael Barzalona and Calandagan beat Kalpana to win last year's King George Credit: Edward Whitaker

Classy Calandagan

The 2025 winner is a worthy favourite.

Last season he was the best horse on the planet at 1m4f, and he should be ready to peak once more after his impressive return to winning ways in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

The only nagging concern is that landing one King George is hard enough and Dahlia, Swain and Enable remain its only multiple winners.

Girl power

Thirteen fillies or mares have competed in the last 14 editions with finishing positions of 1413710136722.

The fact that Danedream and Enable are the only female winners older than three since Time Charter won a stellar running in 1983 puts the task facing Kalpana and Minnie Hauk into perspective.

Minnie Hauk: a big player in this year's King George Credit: Edward Whitaker

Some great females have been beaten – including the mighty Oh So Sharp – and it takes a proper top-notcher to beat the boys.

However, Kalpana was runner-up 12 months ago and Minnie Hauk not only very nearly won last season’s Arc, but ran a highly promising prep race over too short a trip in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes. Both are strong contenders.

Key pointers

Postponed and Goliath are the only recent winners who had not previously won at Group 1 level

Masquerade Ball would be the first winner since Duke Of Marmalade in 2008 without winning form over the big-race distance of 1m4f

Verdict

Calandagan is a tough horse to knock, but is quite short given the quality of opposition and he would become only the fourth horse to win more than one King George.

A quality four-year-old is always feared and last year’s Arc runner-up Minnie Hauk can provide Aidan O’Brien with a fifth success in the race. Three of his previous winners were aged four.

Minnie Hauk 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Latest King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes odds in full

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.35 Ascot, Saturday)

Ladbrokes: 6-4 Calandagan, 3 Benvenuto Cellini, 7-2 Masquerade Ball, 6 Kalpana, 7 Goliath, Minnie Hauk, 33 Bay City Roller, 50 Wurttemberg, 100 Action, Lambourn

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