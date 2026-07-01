Who will win the Coral-Eclipse based on previous trends?

Sandown hosts Group 1 action on Saturday with the Coral-Eclipse (3.35) taking centre stage. We've taken a look at previous runnings and picked out the key factors to help you find the winner.

*This article was first published in the Racing Post Weekender, available in most retailers and readable online for those with a Racing Post+ Ultimate subscription

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All eyes on Ballydoyle big guns

The Classic generation could be strongly represented by stablemates Constitution River and Hawk Mountain , who finished first and second respectively in the French Derby, with white smoke potentially rising from Ballydoyle on Wednesday as to the running plans of Aidan O'brien's star colts.

Three-year-olds do trail their elders by 37 victories to 24 since the Eclipse was opened to all age groups in 1965. However, the youngsters are on a roll with eight wins in the last 11 runnings, including the last five.

What bodes well for the Ballydoyle duo is that seven of Aidan O’Brien’s nine winners of this Sandown spectacle were three-year-olds – Giant’s Causeway, Hawk Wing, Oratorio, St Mark’s Basilica, Paddington, City Of Troy and Delacroix.

Constitution River is the Eclipse favourite but is still not certain to run Credit: Getty Images

Against them is that many successful three-year-olds had contested a Guineas of some description, whereas Constitution River and Hawk Mountain have been campaigned with Derbys in mind.

Ten triumphant three-year-olds before Golden Horn in 2015 had lined up in a Guineas, as had Roaring Lion, St Mark’s Basilica and City Of Troy.

Furthermore, not all of the stable’s three-year-olds have covered themselves in glory. Between the victories of Oratorio in 2005 and St Mark’s Basilica in 2021, O’Brien also saddled 16 losing three-year-olds, including the strongly fancied Rip Van Winkle, Viscount Nelson, Mars, The Gurkha, Cliffs Of Moher and Saxon Warrior, all of whom were 11-2 or shorter.

Gethin a no-go

Gethin is short in the betting on the strength of his near-miss behind the mighty Ombudsman in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes over the same course and distance as Saturday’s race in late May.

However, that was his first taste of a Group race and it is a damning statistic that last year’s hero Delacroix became only the fifth winner this century to have not previously triumphed at Group level.

Gethin ran Ombudsman very close in the Brigadier Gerard over course and distance but the trends are against him in the Eclipse Credit: Getty Images

Saddadd looks best of the older brigade. He has Group-race honours on the board and proved himself up to Group 1 level when third to Almaqam and subsequent Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh. That effort was all the more commendable when he came from further back than the two who beat him.

This is a rare running in that the Prince of Wales’s Stakes will not be represented. The Royal Ascot feature is traditionally the go-to race for older representatives.

Verdict

In an ideal world Constitution River would have contested a Guineas but he does smack of a ten-furlong specialist after defying a wicked draw in the French Derby, and he looks a good thing to give Aidan O’Brien a tenth Eclipse Stakes.

With Gethin having won no more than a Listed race and making his debut at Group 1 level, the Roger Varian-trained Saddadd has the most appealing profile among the older horses for all that he’s not perfect either when his last race was in late May.

Since 1995, the only winners who had not run during the previous month were all trained by John Gosden – Halling, Nathaniel and Enable.

Constitution River 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Latest Coral-Eclipse odds in full

Coral-Eclipse (3.35 Sandown, Saturday)

Coral: 11-10 Constitution River, 11-4 Gethin, 4 Saddadd, 6 A Boy Named Susie, Hawk Mountain, 25 Causeway, 33 King’s Gambit, 50 Galen, 150 Flushing Meadows

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It's Coral-Eclipse week - here are my top five most memorable runnings of the great race

Constitution River 5-4 for Eclipse but Aidan O'Brien still to commit as his world record bid starts to gather pace

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