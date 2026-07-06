Venetian Sun heads confirmations for July Cup with Aidan O'Brien-trained Royal Ascot winner and Wathnan duo in the Newmarket mix

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Venetian Sun heads a 13-strong list of confirmations for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai July Cup Stakes on Saturday.

Trainer Karl Burke reported the three-year-old has come flying out of her Commonwealth Cup win as she bids to land a third Group 1 of her career.

Aidan O'Brien has confirmed Mission Central for the contest as he looks to maintain his unbeaten record this year after defying odds of 14-1 in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, while midfield finisher Big Mojo has been confirmed for Mick Appleby.

Further Irish interest comes from the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Comanche Brave.

Almeraq: bids to follow up on Royal Ascot win Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Almeraq, who came out on top in a nail-biting finish in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes after being sent off at 25-1, has been confirmed by trainer William Haggas. The international challenge comes from Satono Reve, who was beaten by just a nose in that race.

Wathnan Racing are double-handed with Division, who has finished behind Venetian Sun twice this season, and Flora Of Bermuda, who won on her seasonal debut before being well beaten at Royal Ascot.

Andrew Balding, who won the July Cup in 2022 with Alcohol Free, sends out Double Rush.

Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes winner Coppull, eighth in the race itself, goes for Clive Cox. Powerful Glory could make his second start for Peter and Richard Fahey.

Course-and-distance winner Quinault could take his chance for Stuart Williams alongside fellow course-and-distance winner Prince Of India for Marco Botti.

Almeraq William Haggas

Big Mojo Mick Appleby

Comanche Brave Donnacha O'Brien

Double Rush Andrew Balding

Powerful Glory Peter and Richard Fahey

Prince Of India Marco Botti

Quinault Stuart Williams

Satono Reve Noriyuki Hori

Flora Of Bermuda Andrew Balding

Coppull Clive Cox

Division William Haggas

Mission Central Aidan O'Brien

Venetian Sun Karl Burke

July Cup (4.35 Newmarket, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 2 Venetian Sun, 4 Almeraq, 9-2 Satono Reve, 5 Mission Central, 7 Division, 10 Double Rush, 14 Big Mojo, 25 Comanche Brave, Coppull, 33 Quinault, 40 Flora Of Bermuda, 50 Powerful Glory, Prince Of India.

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