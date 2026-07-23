Unbeaten colt more than halved in price for £150,000 Ascot handicap - and connections say he's a Group horse in disguise

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Big gamble Extremely Zain is set to take his chance in the Moet & Chandon International Handicap at Ascot on Saturday, with connections deciding against an alternative plan of supplementing him for the Group 2 Lennox Stakes at Goodwood on Tuesday.

The unbeaten colt, trained by William Haggas, has been shortened into a top-priced 11-4 favourite (from 6-1) for the £150,000 contest over the past week.

The son of Hello Youmzain has won all of his three starts, kicking off on the all-weather at Newcastle last year and following up with a novice win at Newbury in May and a first handicap win at York last month.

Extremely Zain was put up 8lb, to a mark of 101, after slamming Andesite by two lengths on the Knavesmire over this weekend’s trip of seven furlongs.

Owned by Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, the three-year-old was under consideration to make the jump into Group 2 company at Goodwood, where he would have been taking on his stablemate Lake Forest, the 2-1 ante-post favourite for the Lennox.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to the owner, said: “All being well, Extremely Zain is going to run at Ascot on Saturday. The Lennox Stakes at Goodwood had been another option for him. We're sticking to handicap company for now, but I do think he’s a Group horse.”

On his chances at the weekend, Robinson said: “He was very impressive at York last time. I don’t know if it was your regular strong York handicap that day, but he went through them nicely.

"I didn’t have a worry watching him that day as I thought he was always going to win. He went away from them like a horse with a lot of potential.”

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