Two Japanese raiders are looking to crash King George party next Saturday - what do we know about them?

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Japanese raiders have landed only two major prizes on British soil, first in 2000 when Agnes World broke new ground in the July Cup and then in 2019 when Deirdre won the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Satono Reve came within a nose of joining them when second in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, but now a new Japanese challenger bids to add its name to the country's roll of honour in Britain.

This is everything you need to know about the Japanese runners in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot next Saturday.

Masquerade Ball: runs at Ascot for the first time Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

The Takahisa Tezuka-trained Masquerade Ball is one of Japan's leading middle-distance horses and heads to Ascot on the back of a string of top-level performances.

He made the first three in every race bar one, has earned more than £4 million in prize-money, and won four of his nine starts, including one at Group 1 level.

After winning two of his three starts as a juvenile, his three-year-old campaign began with a Group 3 success before a third in the Japanese 2,000 Guineas. He was then beaten less than a length by Croix Du Nord when runner-up in the Japanese Derby, his first try over 1m4f.

He made the breakthrough at the highest level when landing the Tenno Sho, Japan's equivalent of the Juddmonte International, in November before being denied by a head by Calandagan in a thrilling finish to the Japan Cup.

After a break, he returned for his four-year-old debut in the FWD QEII Cup at Sha Tin, where he finished strongly from the rear to get within a length of Romantic Warrior .

That effort suggested a return to 1m4f could play to his strengths, although he will need to reverse Japan Cup form with Calandagan and also take on new rivals including Benvenuto Cellini, Goliath and Kalpana. He is a best-priced 7-2 chance.

Masquerade Ball is joined on the long trip from Japan by Wurttemberg, who is trained by Hiroshi Miyamoto.

The six-year-old is considered to have far less chance than his compatriot, with bookmakers making him a best-priced 50-1 shot. That said, he brings plenty of experience, having run 27 times, winning four races and finishing placed on a further eight occasions.

His latest start produced a career-best performance (based on Racing Post Ratings available for five of his runs) and saw him come within a nose of a major Group 1 upset. Sent off at 206-1, he was beaten only by Croix Du Nord in the Tenno Sho (Spring) on just his second appearance at the highest level.

That effort came over 2m, however, suggesting that longer trips bring out the best in Wurttemberg rather than the 1m4f he faces at Ascot.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Ascot, July 25)

Paddy Power: 7-4 Calandagan, 5-2 Benvenuto Cellini, 100-30 Masquerade Ball, 8 Goliath, Kalpana, 10 Minnie Hauk, 20 Almaqam, 25 Ancient Egypt, Bay City Roller, 40 Wurttemberg, 50 bar.

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