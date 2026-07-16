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'She's up there as one of my best chances' - Declan McDonogh dreaming of claiming his first Classic this weekend
Declan McDonogh believes Sparan Nua is one of the best chances he has had to claim Classic glory when he partners the exciting filly in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks (4.35) on Saturday.
Bought by Newtown Anner Stud before extending her unbeaten record to three in the Munster Oaks last month, the Jim Bolger-trained three-year-old was supplemented for €50,000 and brings an unexposed profile into Saturday's race.
McDonogh was not aboard for her latest Group 3 win but the six-time Group 1-winning jockey will take over again as he goes in search of a maiden Classic success this weekend.
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