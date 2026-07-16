Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:02 WorcesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:02 WorcesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Big-race latest
premium

'She's up there as one of my best chances' - Declan McDonogh dreaming of claiming his first Classic this weekend

Declan McDonogh: "You could feel the power in the room with all the different voices."
Declan McDonogh: The jockey believes Sparan Nua is one of the best rides he has had in a ClassicCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Declan McDonogh believes Sparan Nua is one of the best chances he has had to claim Classic glory when he partners the exciting filly in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks (4.35) on Saturday.

Bought by Newtown Anner Stud before extending her unbeaten record to three in the Munster Oaks last month, the Jim Bolger-trained three-year-old was supplemented for €50,000 and brings an unexposed profile into Saturday's race.

McDonogh was not aboard for her latest Group 3 win but the six-time Group 1-winning jockey will take over again as he goes in search of a maiden Classic success this weekend.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Reporter

Published on inBig-race latest

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBig-race latest
more inBetting offers
more inBig-race latest
more inBetting offers