'She's up there as one of my best chances' - Declan McDonogh dreaming of claiming his first Classic this weekend

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Declan McDonogh believes Sparan Nua is one of the best chances he has had to claim Classic glory when he partners the exciting filly in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks (4.35 ) on Saturday.

Bought by Newtown Anner Stud before extending her unbeaten record to three in the Munster Oaks last month, the Jim Bolger-trained three-year-old was supplemented for €50,000 and brings an unexposed profile into Saturday's race.

McDonogh was not aboard for her latest Group 3 win but the six-time Group 1-winning jockey will take over again as he goes in search of a maiden Classic success this weekend.