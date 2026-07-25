'She has everything going for her’ - Tom Segal pinpoints his King George fancy and it’s not either of the top two in the betting

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Tom Segal believes Minnie Hauk is the horse to side with in a cracking King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.35 ) at Ascot this afternoon.

Segal thinks the three-time Group 1 winner, who is the mount of Wayne Lordan, has “everything going for her” on the back of a highly creditable runner-up effort behind Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at the royal meeting.

Minnie Hauk is one of four runners for Aidan O'Brien, with Ryan Moore opting to ride Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini.

Her other rivals include the last two winners in Calandagan and Goliath, Japan Cup second Masquerade Ball and a two-time top-level scorer in Kalpana, the sole British-trained runner.

Segal said: “It’s an absolutely tremendous race. I don’t know how Ballydoyle are going to play this because I don’t think they’re going to want to go massively hard because massively hard races suit Calandagan and Masquerade Ball.

“A last man standing race will suit the top two in the market. I think they’ll want to go an even gallop and hope Benvenuto Cellini or Minnie Hauk can cut loose on the two fancied runners.

“If that’s the case, I think Minnie Hauk has an excellent chance of winning. She has the second best form behind Calandagan and she ran an excellent race in the Prince of Wales’s. That effort can be upgraded as she was a bit keen and chased the two pacemakers for half a mile and still rallied to be second.

“She has everything going for her. She has Ascot form, will love the step up to a mile and a half and I much prefer her to Benvenuto Cellini, although I’m not as against him as everyone else seems to be. You just don’t know how good he is.”

Masquerade Ball: King George fancy for Robbie Wilders Credit: Japan Racing Association

Fellow tipster Robbie Wilders is keen on the chances of Masquerade Ball, one of two runners for Japan.

Christophe Lemaire’s mount is second in the betting at 4-1 and arrives the freshest of the nine-runner field having last finished second to Romantic Warrior in the QEII Cup at Sha Tin in April.

Wilders said: “Masquerade Ball is arriving on the back of the perfect prep. He didn’t have too hard a race and he was a massive eyecatcher off a slow pace. He’s very closely matched with Calandagan on the Japan Cup run.

“I see potential vulnerability in Calandagan, who hasn’t been as imperious in his figures this season.”

Quotes to note

“He eased down for one millisecond and got caught by a real flying finisher. It [the ban] seemed an awful lot to me. You’re going 35 miles per hour, you’re pushing along, you look up, you think you’re clear, you stop for a split second and you get done on the line. It’s going to happen.”

Tom Segal believes the 28-day ban imposed on Rossa Ryan for easing his mount prematurely at Sandown was harsh.

“I really like his chances. He’s a proper York horse. He’s ran at the track three times and beaten 38 of the 41 rivals he’s faced. He should have won on his last start there when he was fastest through each of the final three furlongs after getting out a bit too late. The first and third have gone up 14lb and 11lb since.”

Robbie Wilders is keen on Stratusnine in the Sky Bet Dash (2.00 ) at York

“It all started in this race last year for him and he hasn’t looked back. He’s not been since in 90 days, so is he going to be fit? He has a 5lb penalty but I’m not particularly worried by that. He’s the best horse in this field on form.”

Robbie Wilders is struggling to see past Royal Champion in the Sky Bet York Stakes (2.35 )

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