'Sean's doing light to ride her, which is a tip in itself' - Richard Hannon eager to extend remarkable record in Super Sprint

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Richard Hannon believes he has "a couple of live chances" as he bids to extend his stable's remarkable record in Saturday's Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury.

Hannon's father, Richard snr, won the race on a record seven occasions before handing the training licence to his son in 2014, and the current master of Herridge and East Everleigh Stables has won the five-furlong contest four times since.

Open to two-year-olds who cost no more than £65,000 at public auction as yearlings, the Super Sprint has attracted a full field of 25, with Hannon responsible for five.

"It's by no means an easy race and there's about ten in there who could win it, but I've got a couple of live chances," said Hannon, who last won the race with Gubbass in 2021. "It's a great concept and we buy a lot of horses who qualify. It's over the minimum trip, so it's for really sharp two-year-olds who we have most years."

Bint Archange, trained by Hannon's former stable jockey Richard Hughes, heads the Super Sprint market at 4-1 with Ladbrokes and Coral. Once-raced maiden Etienne is next best at 11-2, with Chepstow debut winner Angels Lane third in at 7-1.

Rollthedicebaby , who has finished first and second in two runs at Goodwood, is the shortest of Hannon's five at 9-1, with the stable's number one jockey Sean Levey riding for the first time.

"Sean is doing quite light to ride her, which is a tip in itself if you like," said Hannon. "He wanted to ride her and I'm very happy with her. She won well at Goodwood and is coming back from six furlongs to five."

Stablemate From Me To You has yet to show his true colours in three runs, but is a juvenile who has always excited Hannon at home. He runs for the first time on Saturday following a gelding operation, and Hannon will be hoping his BHA handicap mark of 67 underestimates him.

"From Me To You has always shown us a lot but hasn't produced it on the track yet," said Hannon. "At one stage, I thought he might be our Coventry Stakes horse, which is why I took him to Newbury first time, but he hasn't looked anything like that on the track. I'm hoping the gelding operation will have done the job."

Call Me Tomorrow , Leucothea and Clueisinthetitle complete Hannon's battalion for a race worth £135,218 to the winner, and which the stable won for the first time with subsequent Group 1 winner Lyric Fantasy in 1992.

"Call Me Tomorrow is a very fast filly," said the Classic-winning trainer. "She ran very well on her debut and ran perfectly well at Salisbury. Leucothea ran a good race last time and she's quite quick too.

"Clueisinthetitle is a little bit of a madam, but it all depends on where the speed is. I don't know which side we want to be on. We won it from stall one with Lady Livius [in 2005], and we've won it drawn high, so I don't really know where we want or need to be drawn."

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