Ranked: From 'race of the century' to Enable's finest hour – the five King George battles that took the breath away

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Run over 1m4f at Ascot since 1951, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes has long been the ultimate midsummer test for Europe's middle-distance stars. These are the five runnings that stand out most.

5. Golan v Nayef (2002)

Kieren Fallon on Golan (left) and Richard Hills on Nayef Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In a King George laced with Group 1 quality, Golan and Nayef emerged as the stars of the show with only a head between them after a thrilling duel.

Nayef struck the front approaching the final furlong but Golan charged from the rear under Kieren Fallon to collar his rival inside the final 50 yards.

The form was reversed in the Juddmonte International at York just over three weeks later, when Nayef beat his old rival by half a length in another memorable battle.

The King George was Golan's signature performance with a Racing Post Rating of 129, while Nayef matched that mark in their Ascot battle and again when winning the following year's Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

4. Nashwan v Cacoethes (1989)

Nashwan on Derby day at Epsom in 1989 Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

A seven-length Derby defeat suggested Cacoethes had little chance of beating Nashwan, but the King George told a different story.

The unbeaten Nashwan had the 2,000 Guineas, Derby and Eclipse in the bag and had been well in front of Cacoethes when they met as two-year-olds and again in their Classic clash at Epsom.

Cacoethes had followed his Derby third with Royal Ascot victory in the King Edward VII Stakes, however, and his connections were desperate to redress the balance.

Nashwan was sent off the 2-9 favourite in the King George but was given a real fright by Cacoethes as the pair matched each other stride for stride inside the final two furlongs, pulling seven lengths clear of the field. This time Nashwan had just a neck to spare at the line.

The King George was Nashwan's final victory. He suffered the only defeat of his career in the Prix Niel on his next start before being retired to stud, where he sired dual King George winner Swain.

Although Cacoethes never got a chance to settle the score, he landed his sole top-level success the following year in the Grade 1 Turf Classic in the US before beginning his own stallion career in Japan.

Sheikh Mohammed (right) with trainer Saeed bin Suroor and Fantastic Light Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

This was a clash of the giants as Coolmore's Galileo, who had stormed to victory in the Derby and Irish Derby, went into all-age company for the first time and locked horns with Godolphin's Fantastic Light, two years his senior.

With Fantastic Light at the peak of his powers after successive Group 1 victories, Godolphin looked to have a star capable of handing Galileo the first defeat of his six-race career.

The 1-2 favourite looked in trouble when Frankie Dettori angled Fantastic Light alongside a furlong from home, but Mick Kinane's mount found another gear to pull two lengths clear and preserve his unbeaten record.

The pair met again six weeks later in the Irish Champion Stakes at the Curragh, where Dettori and Fantastic Light got their revenge by a head in a memorably hard-fought contest.

Galileo's RPR of 132 in the King George was his career best; Fantastic Light just edged it with 133 for his brilliant Prince of Wales's Stakes win that year. Two modern-day titans.

Tough as they come: Enable gets the better of Crystal Ocean in a thrilling King George battle Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Enable returned to Ascot seeking a second King George, but faced her toughest test yet in Crystal Ocean.

Crystal Ocean arrived on the back of a length and a quarter Prince of Wales's Stakes success at Royal Ascot, having established himself as the highest-rated middle-distance horse in Britain.

Enable headed into the contest unbeaten in her previous ten starts, had won the last two runnings of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and had beaten Crystal Ocean at Kempton the season prior on her first run after a layoff.

However, typical of his trainer Sir Michael Stoute, Crystal Ocean was an improving five-year-old and was set to be the great mare's biggest test in her 12 starts.

The race was full of drama from the start. Enable got caught wide and had to be held up as Crystal Ocean bagged the perfect position tracking the leaders. Frankie Dettori pressed go as the field turned for home and Enable quickly responded, making up ground rapidly to join Crystal Ocean before the pair spent the next two furlongs fighting it out, Enable eventually coming out on top by a neck.

Enable returned in 2020 to become the first three-time winner of the King George, while Crystal Ocean raced just once more before retiring to stud. The neck victory proved the toughest of Enable's trio of successes in the race, while Crystal Ocean finished the same margin behind the winner as he had the previous year, when second to Poet's Word.

1. Grundy v Bustino (1975)

Grundy (right) edged a titanic battle with Bustino in the 1975 King George

Dubbed the "race of the century", the 1975 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes remains the benchmark for every running that has followed.

The race brought together the Classic generation and the older horses, as Derby winner Grundy locked horns with the previous year's St Leger winner Bustino, who had broken the track record in Epsom's Coronation Cup prior to the clash.

Knowing Grundy's turn of foot could prove decisive, Bustino's trainer Dick Hern sent out two pacemakers to force a relentless gallop and turn the race into a test of stamina.

The plan almost worked, Bustino looked the winner before Pat Eddery coaxed one final effort from Grundy, who managed to win by half a length. The pair finished five lengths clear of dual King George winner Dahlia in third.

The pair also recorded the fastest mile-and-a-half ever run at Ascot.

Neither horse ever won another race. Bustino suffered a tendon injury and was retired, while Grundy raced just once more before ending his career, leaving one unforgettable afternoon to define their rivalry.

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