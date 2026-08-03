Oliver Cole eyes Group 1 tilt for unbeaten juvenile who shone under Kaiya Fraser at Goodwood - and believes the best is yet to come

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Oliver Cole has his sights set on the top level with Dr Rascal and believes the best is yet to come after his juvenile extended his unbeaten record at Glorious Goodwood.

The son of Sottsass, who made a winning debut at Leicester in June, produced an eye-catching performance at Ascot before continuing his winning streak in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes.

That was Dr Rascal's first effort in a Group contest and Cole is relishing the chance of stepping him up in class again after opting for the Group 1 Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on September 13 as his next target.

"He's a really good horse, and I don't think we've had a clear run with him on the racetrack," said Cole. "We've supplemented him for the National Stakes, and I hope there's more to come. You want to go for the first Group 1 over seven furlongs if you can, although I think he'll get a mile for sure. We don't want to wait for the Dewhurst.

"When you looked at him in the paddock, he was so relaxed, and he stood out for me before the race. He's strong, he has a great mind, and I don't think we've got to the bottom with him."

Oliver Cole: dreaming big with Dr Rascal Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Whatcombe operation, which was run by Paul Cole before he handed responsibilities to his son, has been home to many top-class performers over the years, and the trainer is thrilled his team have another star to look forward to.

He said: "It was very satisfactory, and it was nice to be able to get a win like that. I'm very lucky to have been sent the horse in the first place, and it's given the team a huge boost. We've had good horses here before, but it shows that when we get them, we can produce the goods.

"It's very exciting for everyone. It might sound cliche, but everyone works so hard, and you wouldn't believe how hard they work. I'm just a figurehead, but we've got a very good team and everyone enjoys it here."

The simplicity of Dr Rascal is also what impresses Cole, and he added: "He's very much a horse who isn't flashy at home but does it when he gets to the track. He's come out of the race really well, and you wouldn't have even thought he'd raced because he was so exuberant afterwards. He seems to take his racing and it makes my job easier."

Kaiya Fraser: gave Dr Rascal a superb ride at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Kaiya Fraser, for whom the Vintage was a first ride in a Group race, has partnered Dr Rascal in each of his runs and Cole was thrilled for the jockey, who produced a perfectly timed manoeuvre at the two-furlong pole to help make victory a reality.

Cole said: "The most amazing thing about him is that he's very cool, calm and collected before his races. We discuss what we're going to do, and he doesn't seem to be intimidated by anyone.

"He is very professional, and he's a jockey going places. He's very brave, and he suits the horse. He went for a gap in the race, which the stewards deemed perfectly acceptable, and he won the race because of it."

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