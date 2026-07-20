Oisin Murphy to ride fascinating Japanese challenger in King George as fast ground rules out Ed Walker's Almaqam

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Oisin Murphy will ride Japanese raider Wurttemberg , one of ten remaining entries for Saturday's £2 million King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

The five-time champion jockey partners the six-year-old for trainer Hiroshi Miyamoto. Wurttemberg has not won for 13 months but has been competing at stakes level, most recently going down by a nose in the Grade 1 Tenno Sho (Spring).

Murphy said: “He has very good form in Japan. Croix Du Nord just beat him over two miles last time and I think he deserves his place in the race. He'll handle the fast ground well and it'll be interesting to see how he gets on."

Wurttemberg is one of two Japanese challengers for the Group 1 midsummer showpiece, with the Takahisa Tezuka-trained Masquerade Ball regarded as the stronger contender after finishing runner-up to Romantic Warrior on his latest start.

Murphy said: "Wurttemberg is a no-pressure ride. Masquerade Ball is the more fancied Japanese horse, but I'm looking forward to it, and we'll see how he goes.

"The prize-money for the King George is huge, and it's a very prestigious race, so you're always going to get a strong field."

Almaqam will not run this Saturday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Britain's leading hope is the Juddmonte-owned Kalpana , who was narrowly denied in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot on her latest start. The Ed Walker-trained Almaqam , who had been expected to take his chance in Saturday's Group 1, was a notable absentee.

Walker said: "He's doing well but he won't be going to the King George; the ground is just too quick for him. There's a mile-and-a-half Group 1 [Grosser Preis von Berlin] in Germany on August 9 that we're keeping an eye on.

"It's either that or the Juddmonte International; it'll all depend on the ground."

'A good gallop will play into the hands of the international contingent'

By Harry Wilson, tipster

The potential King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes field has everything you would hope for and could be the best race we have seen in some time.

Not only could we have the last two King George winners, both trained by Francis Graffard in France, but also this year’s Irish Derby winner, last year’s dual Derby and Oaks winners, and a couple of Japanese raiders. That is all without mentioning Kalpana, who was runner-up 12 months ago.

When considering any top-level contest, it is usually prudent to start with Aidan O’Brien, who could have as many as four runners.

However, his record in this is not the best. He has won the race four times from 42 runners, but only one of his winners has come in the last 17 years. Backing all of his runners blind would have yielded a £1 level-stakes loss of £33.96.

His runners will, of course, play a role in the way the race is run. Lambourn and Action have been used as pace angles in recent starts and will likely adopt that role again.

Aidan O'Brien: holds four chances in the King George following Monday's confirmation stage Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Benvenuto Cellini, who appreciated a decent pace when winning the Irish Derby last month, and Minnie Hauk, last seen finishing a good second to Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales’s at Royal Ascot, give O’Brien a good hand this time.

However, the likely good gallop will play into the hands of the international contingent, especially Goliath and Calandagan, who have not only proven their capability at Ascot but in this race too.

Goliath, who won this easily in 2024, arrives following a third in the Hardwicke Stakes last month, when his jockey lost his irons while challenging.

I am not sure he was going to win, though, and he has not replicated the form of his 2024 win since, so this could be best left to his stablemate Calandagan, who beat Kalpana in this last year.

Calandagan: strong contender in his bid for back-to-back King Georges Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

His record at Ascot reads 1211, including a comfortable defeat of the high-class Ombudsman in last year’s Champion Stakes, and a confidence-boosting win in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud should have set him up perfectly.

Calandagan has exceeded the ten-year average Racing Post Rating for a King George winner (126.5) on four occasions – twice as many as the rest of the field combined – and has a serious turn of foot, which he showed when beating Masquerade Ball in the Japan Cup in November.

That makes him a huge player regardless of whether the race is run steadily or at a decent pace, making him not only the rightful favourite but also the most likely winner.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.35 Ascot, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 13-8 Calandagan, 5-2 Benvenuto Cellini, 7-2 Masquerade Ball, 7 Goliath, Minnie Hauk, 10 Kalpana, 28 Bay City Roller, 50 Wurttemberg, 100 Action, Lambourn.

Read more:

The most exciting King George we've had for years - plus jump jockeys' day in the sun and a shot at redemption for star two-year-old

Calandagan, Benvenuto Cellini and a serious Japanese challenger all confirmed for Saturday's red-hot King George

Ascot to boost King George prize-money to a British record £2.5 million in 2027

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