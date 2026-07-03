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'More of the same, please' - William Haggas eyes a second Irish Oaks triumph with his Royal Ascot winner

Earth Shot: won the Ribblesdale for Wathnan Racing
Earth Shot: Ribblesdale winner is an intended runner in the Irish OaksCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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William Haggas is once again rolling the dice in the Irish Oaks, eight years after his last success in the Curragh Classic.

The trainer is targeting the Group 1 with Ribblesdale winner Earth Shot, and could double his chances by throwing highly regarded 33-1 shot Lilt into the mix.

Epsom winner Thundering On heads the market with Paddy Power for the July 18 feature at 2-1, with Earth Shot hot on her heels at 5-2. It was Thundering On’s stablemate Johanna Walsh who Earth Shot narrowly defeated for Group 2 honours at Royal Ascot last month. 

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