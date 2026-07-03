'More of the same, please' - William Haggas eyes a second Irish Oaks triumph with his Royal Ascot winner

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

William Haggas is once again rolling the dice in the Irish Oaks , eight years after his last success in the Curragh Classic.

The trainer is targeting the Group 1 with Ribblesdale winner Earth Shot , and could double his chances by throwing highly regarded 33-1 shot Lilt into the mix.

Epsom winner Thundering On heads the market with Paddy Power for the July 18 feature at 2-1, with Earth Shot hot on her heels at 5-2. It was Thundering On’s stablemate Johanna Walsh who Earth Shot narrowly defeated for Group 2 honours at Royal Ascot last month.