Kalpana 2.0 - Andrew Balding says brilliant mare is an even better model in 2026 as he relishes King George battle

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Kalpana is primed to lead the home defence in a red-hot King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday after impressing in a key piece of work at the weekend.

Andrew Balding's five-year-old, who produced a career-best performance in the race 12 months ago when second behind Calandagan, will again face the French superstar at Ascot, as well as two Japanese raiders, including Masquerade Ball, and Aidan O'Brien's pair Benvenuto Cellini and Minnie Hauk.

That means a career best will surely be required on Saturday, but Balding believes Kalpana is operating at a different level this time.