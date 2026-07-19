Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:22 Newton AbbotHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:22 Newton AbbotHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Big-race latest
premium

Kalpana 2.0 - Andrew Balding says brilliant mare is an even better model in 2026 as he relishes King George battle

Calandagan overhauls Kalpana entering the closing stages of the King George
Mickael Barzalona and Calandagan beat Kalpana (Oisin Murphy, left) to win the King George last yearCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Kalpana is primed to lead the home defence in a red-hot King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday after impressing in a key piece of work at the weekend.

Andrew Balding's five-year-old, who produced a career-best performance in the race 12 months ago when second behind Calandagan, will again face the French superstar at Ascot, as well as two Japanese raiders, including Masquerade Ball, and Aidan O'Brien's pair Benvenuto Cellini and Minnie Hauk.

That means a career best will surely be required on Saturday, but Balding believes Kalpana is operating at a different level this time.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lambourn correspondent

Published on inBig-race latest

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBig-race latest
more inBetting offers
more inBig-race latest
more inBetting offers