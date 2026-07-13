Jim Bolger and Maurice Regan join forces with exciting unbeaten homebred set to be supplemented for the Irish Oaks

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Jim Bolger and Maurice Regan are likely to team up with a leading player in Saturday's Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh, with connections likely to supplement the unbeaten Sparan Nua for the Classic.

The legendary trainer saddled Give Thanks to land the Irish Oaks 43 years ago before Margarula followed up in 2002, and a supplementary entry for Sparan Nua looks on the cards after she made it three out of three with a resolute victory in the Group 3 Munster Oaks at Cork last month.

The homebred beat next-time-out winner Cromac Quay impressively on her debut at Naas in May before bolting up in a conditions race at Gowran Park 11 days later. After that performance, she was sold to Regan's Newtown Anner Stud and she began to repay the faith immediately when scoring at Cork, giving Bolger and Regan a first win together.

Regan's silks are well established on Irish and British racecourses over the last 20 years with the likes of Fascinating Rock, Laganore, Beckford and Darnation. Most of his horses are homebreds and sent to the likes of Ger Lyons, Tony Martin, Dermot Weld, Jessica Harrington and Karl Burke. It is rare for him to purchase a horse already in training, and Sparan Nua is only Regan's second runner with Bolger, the other being So Secret in 2010.

Sparan Nua wins her maiden at Naas in May Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Newtown Anner's racing manager PJ Colville said they were particularly taken with Sparan Nua at Gowran Park, which led them to approach Bolger.

"I spoke to Jim this morning and he's very happy," said Colville on Monday. "She's 99 per cent certain to be supplemented for the Irish Oaks but he said he'd leave it until the last minute. After her last win, it seems the right race to go to.

"We're always be on the lookout for nice fillies. We thought she was taking how she hit the line on her first two performances. The second day at Gowran Park she was still raw and green, but when she knuckled down in the last furlong I thought she was very impressive.

"She came on the radar then and we approached Jim, who was keen to keep her in the yard so one thing led to another. Luckily enough we got the deal done and it was a great start at Cork.

"Maurice is always trying to get better quality and improve. She looks like she's going to be a good racemare and broodmare – it's not often that one comes on offer that ticks all the boxes."

Bolger, 84, put his renowned training base Glebe House up for sale this year as part of a scaling-down operation and will be aiming for a 14th Classic and 58th Group 1 of his training career should Sparan Nua line up on Saturday. English Oaks heroine Thundering On and Ribblesdale winner Earth Shot are among the potential opposition.

Jim Bolger: has joined forces with Maurice Regan Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"She has a will to win, which is good at any level," added Colville. "You'd have to admire Jim over the years. He's an excellent trainer, producing all those homebreds including Dawn Approach, the sire of Sparan Nua. Jim being keen to keep her in the yard was another incentive to buy her as it was clear he thought a lot of her. We were delighted to deal with Jim.

"We're also going to have Switching Sides in the Railway Stakes. He's a nice colt and hasn't done anything wrong. We were drawn wide at Fairyhouse the last day and it didn't really go to plan as he probably got to the front a bit soon.

"We'll have a go at getting some black type and we have the dam [Zero Turn] at home, so if we got into the first three we'd be delighted."

Juddmonte Irish Oaks (Curragh, 4.35 Saturday)

Paddy Power: 2 Thundering On, Earth Shot, 4 Johanna Walsh, 5 Diamond Necklace, 6 Amelia Earhart, 12 bar.

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