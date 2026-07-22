Japan's Masquerade Ball 'still hiding another gear' says confident trainer before epic King George showdown

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Japanese ace Masquerade Ball is yet to reach the ceiling of his abilities, according to his trainer, as he prepares for a rematch with Calandagan in a scintillating King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday.

Last year's Tenno Sho (Autumn) winner pushed the French champion to a head in an epic conclusion to the Japan Cup in November, and his trainer Takahisa Tezuka is confident of an even better performance in their second confrontation.

He reports Masquerade Ball to have thrived since finishing an honourable second to Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior in the QEII Cup in April, before which his regular rider Christophe Lemaire said he had the potential to rate among the Japanese greats.

"He's the best horse I’ve trained and I’m very proud of him," Tezuka said at a Newmarket press event organised by Ascot racecourse on Wednesday. "After the Japan Cup, he showed some fatigue and was a bit exhausted, but after racing in Hong Kong he looked like he could have raced again.

Takahisa Tezuka poses with Masquerade Ball at James Horton's yard in Newmarket

"I was very happy to hear those comments from Christophe, who has ridden many great horses, like Equinox, and I believe it too. I've a feeling that Masquerade Ball is still hiding another gear. He's won a lot of good races but he hasn't reached his ceiling yet, and that's what makes him special."

Masquerade Ball has been based at James Horton's yard since undertaking the arduous journey to Britain via Alaska and Amsterdam, and appears to have settled in well to Newmarket life judged on a pleasing exercise up Long Hill alongside his compatriot and fellow King George runner Wurttemberg .

"I’ve taken a lot of care of the horse and he’s developed since Hong Kong," said Tezuka. "He’s progressed a lot from three to four; he’s much stronger mentally and physically. He likes it here in Newmarket. I was very nervous at first, but the training has gone smoothly and better than I expected.

"His owner, Mr [Teruya] Yoshida, loves Ascot and he has pushed me to challenge for this race from last year – he’s always had that dream and it was the main reason for coming to Europe."

Masquerade Ball is a 4-1 chance with William Hill to reverse the Japan Cup form with the 6-4 favourite Calandagan as the Aga Khan's star targets back-to-back victories in the race, but Tezuka is mindful of the remainder of the opposition as he prepares his colt for what could be the race of the year.

Prize-money for the Ascot showpiece has been upped to £2 million for the first time, and it has also attracted Goliath, who won the race in 2024, last year's runner-up Kalpana, this year's Irish Derby hero Benvenuto Cellini, and last year's dual Derby and Oaks winners Lambourn and Minnie Hauk.

"It’s not specifically about beating Calandagan," said Tezuka. "It’s about enjoying the experience and seeing how much the horse has improved. A lot of the other horses are strong competitors here, and it will probably be the biggest race of his life."

While Masquerade Ball's sole top-level success came over 1m2f, he is expected to appreciate the step back up to 1m4f, for all that the track configuration will represent a new challenge.

"Previously, I thought a mile and a quarter was his best trip, but now he’s developed I think a mile and a half is more appropriate," said Tezuka. "In Japan, the courses are very flat and there are no undulations, so it's very different to Ascot. It’s difficult to imitate running downhill, but I hope he can overcome the obstacles."

Lemaire knows Ascot well and was on board for Japan's previous best finish in the race, when Heart's Cry was third to Hurricane Run in 2006, while the nation's other runner can benefit from the expertise of five-time British champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Hiroshi Miyamoto with his King George runner Wurttemberg

"I’m going to leave tactics to his jockey," said Wurttemberg's trainer Hiroshi Miyamoto. "Oisin is number one, so I’m very excited for him to ride the horse. He knows Ascot very well and I can rely on him."

The six-year-old was last seen finishing just a nose behind Croix Du Nord in the Tenno Sho (Spring) over 2m in May, with Miyamoto opting for the King George ahead of another British prize for the 50-1 shot.

"The owner asked me about whether he should go for the King George or Goodwood Cup, and I said the King George," he said. "It’s a highly prestigious race. Wurttemberg has great stamina and has been running over further, but I think, with the undulations at Ascot, it will suit him."

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Ascot, Saturday)

William Hill: 6-4 Calandagan, 10-3 Benvenuto Cellini, 4 Masquerade Ball, 7 Minnie Hauk, 8 Kalpana, 9 Goliath, 33 Bay City Roller, 50 Wurttemberg, 100 Lambourn, 150 Action

Read more on the King George:

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Ranked: From 'race of the century' to Enable's finest hour – the five King George battles that took the breath away

'Any horse that lowers his colours is going to be running a very big race' - Calandagan camp confident global star is primed for huge King George clash

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