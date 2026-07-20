'It was a little bit frustrating' - Owen Burrows confident 'plenty more to come' from Touleen following Coronation Stakes controversy

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Owen Burrows believes he has not yet got to the bottom of Touleen 's ability and is relishing her return to action in Saturday's Valiant Stakes at Ascot.

The Lope De Vega filly, the 5-4 favourite for the Group 3, has yet to win in three starts this season, but posted a career-best effort when a fast-finishing second to Precise in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at last month's royal meeting, and Burrows is confident of an even better performance.

He said: "I think there's still plenty more to come from her. I know she's not the biggest filly in the world, but based on what we see at home I think she's physically strengthening up, so hopefully that will coincide with a bit of improvement as well.

"It has been mentioned that she could stay in training at four, which is very exciting. She's obviously run some good races this year, been second twice in Group races, and it'd be nice if we could make her a stakes winner and then go back up to Group 1 level."

Touleen, ridden by Saffie Osborne last time, had to endure a tricky passage in the Coronation Stakes, when she finished a length and a half behind Precise but a neck in front of True Love after getting boxed in up the home straight.

Burrows said: "She ran a very creditable race. If you said in the morning of the race that you'd split two Guineas winners I might have taken that, but with the manner in which it happened, it was a little bit frustrating."

She finished second in the Group 3 Fred Darling Stakes and sixth in the Betfred 1,000 Guineas on her two other starts this season, and the Lambourn trainer retains full belief in her ability.

He said: "We've always thought a lot of her and she looked very exciting at two. She ran well enough in the Fred Darling but we didn't see the speed from her like we'd been seeing at home. It didn't really happen for her in the Guineas – she was drawn on the wrong side and everything happened away from her."

Burrows confirmed that Raaheeb is likely to be dropped back in trip to a mile and a quarter after appearing not to see out a mile and a half when a well-beaten fourth in last month's Irish Derby.

Raaheeb winning the Classic Trial at Sandown earlier this season Credit: Getty Images

He said: "He needed a couple of quiet weeks after Ireland, but he's back in now and we're in no rush – you probably won't see him until September time.

"He'll probably have a couple more runs this year but we won't be going back over a mile and a half. Rossa [Ryan] felt quite certain that he didn't stay, so where he is physically at the moment doesn't allow him to stay. He's probably not quite mature enough for that, but he could well be going back up [in trip] next year."

Burrows has also ruled out Gethin's participation in next month's Group 1 Juddmonte International, with the Wathnan-owned four-year-old set to be freshened up before an autumn campaign.

He said: "He won't be going there as he's having August off. He's actually come out of the Eclipse fine, but a few things didn't go to plan. The Arc is still his end-of-season aim, so we might start him back off in the September Stakes at Kempton."

Longines Valiant Stakes (Ascot, Saturday)

Ladbrokes: 5-4 Touleen, 9-2 Secret Of Life, 7 Kon Tiki, 8 Skydance, Pina Sonata, 12 bar.

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