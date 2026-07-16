Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:50 ChepstowHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:50 ChepstowHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Big-race latest
premium

'It doesn't get any bigger than this' - Wathnan bidding to break Classic duck in Irish Oaks with Royal Ascot winner

Earth Shot: won the Ribblesdale for Wathnan Racing
Earth Shot gets up late to land the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot. Now can she add a Classic success to her CV in the Irish Oaks?Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Victory for Earth Shot in Saturday's Juddmonte Irish Oaks would mark a significant step forward in the evolution of Wathnan Racing, according to the powerful stable's racing adviser Richard Brown, who is confident the best is yet to come from the exciting Royal Ascot winner. 

Wathnan, the racing stable of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, have enjoyed 15 winners at the royal meeting and success in races like the Dubai World Cup on the global stage over the past four years, but a first European Classic at the Curragh would be as significant as any of those achievements as far as Brown is concerned. 

"These are the big races that you want to be having runners in and to have one with hopefully a live chance is exciting for the whole team," said Brown. "It's a shot at a Classic and everyone at Wathnan is striving to have these opportunities. We target the major international races and it doesn't really get any bigger than a Classic. It would be huge for the team." 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inBig-race latest

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBig-race latest
more inBetting offers
more inBig-race latest
more inBetting offers