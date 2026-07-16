'It doesn't get any bigger than this' - Wathnan bidding to break Classic duck in Irish Oaks with Royal Ascot winner

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Victory for Earth Shot in Saturday's Juddmonte Irish Oaks would mark a significant step forward in the evolution of Wathnan Racing , according to the powerful stable's racing adviser Richard Brown, who is confident the best is yet to come from the exciting Royal Ascot winner.

Wathnan, the racing stable of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, have enjoyed 15 winners at the royal meeting and success in races like the Dubai World Cup on the global stage over the past four years, but a first European Classic at the Curragh would be as significant as any of those achievements as far as Brown is concerned.

"These are the big races that you want to be having runners in and to have one with hopefully a live chance is exciting for the whole team," said Brown. "It's a shot at a Classic and everyone at Wathnan is striving to have these opportunities. We target the major international races and it doesn't really get any bigger than a Classic. It would be huge for the team."