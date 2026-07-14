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Irish Oaks field cut to 11 with one notable Aidan O'Brien-trained absentee
Thundering On remains on course to attempt the Oaks double
A field of 11 remains standing for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks following the forfeit stage on Tuesday, with French Oaks winner Diamond Necklace the only notable absentee among the market leaders.
Oaks winner Thundering On remains on course to attempt the double, while the Ribblesdale winner, Earth Shot, also continues her bid to provide trainer William Haggas with a second success in Saturday’s Irish Classic.
Diamond Necklace had been a best-priced 5-1 before the forfeits, but her name did not appear among the pared-down entries.
Instead, Aidan O’Brien kept five others in the contest, headed by Cheshire Oaks winner Amelia Earhart, along with stablemates Cameo, Beautify, Composing and Sugar Island.
As well as Thundering On, Joseph O’Brien may have two others too. Johanna Walsh was a head second to Earth Shot in the Ribblesdale last time, while Rebel Moon is 2-2 and was supplemented by connections at a cost of €50,000.
As anticipated, connections of both Sparan Nua and Inis Mor stumped up the supplementary fee to add their fillies to the field as well.
Juddmonte Irish Oaks (Saturday 18 July - 4.35)
Amelia Earhart Aidan O'Brien
Beautify Aidan O'Brien
Cameo Aidan O'Brien
Composing Aidan O'Brien
Earth Shot William Haggas
Inis Mor David Menuisier
Johanna Walsh Joseph O'Brien
Rebel Moon Joseph O'Brien
Sparan Nua Jim Bolger
Sugar Island Aidan O'Brien
Thundering On Joseph O'Brien
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