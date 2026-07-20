- More
'Hopefully it will be a case of same time, same place' - Goliath team ready for King George repeat after hard luck in Hardwicke
The part-owner and breeder of Goliath believes the bizarre mishap that befell the 2024 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes hero at Royal Ascot may turn out to be a blessing in disguise when the six-year-old bids to become only the second horse to regain their crown in the 75-year history of Britain's midsummer highlight.
Goliath came cruising into contention behind Giavellotto and Kalpana in last month's Hardwicke Stakes, only for Christophe Soumillon's toe to slip out of his stirrup iron at a crucial moment, leaving the pair to finish a close-up and luckless third.
Philip von Ullmann, who retains a minority share in Goliath alongside US-based owner John Stewart, is hoping that not having a hard time late in that race might prove to be the ideal springboard as the son of Adlerflug takes on stablemate Calandagan, Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini and a strong Japanese challenge headed by Masquerade Ball.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBig-race latest
Last updated
- Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
- 'It was a little bit frustrating' - Owen Burrows confident 'plenty more to come' from Touleen following Coronation Stakes controversy
- Oisin Murphy to ride fascinating Japanese challenger in King George as fast ground rules out Ed Walker's Almaqam
- Ascot to boost King George prize-money to a British record £2.5 million in 2027
- Calandagan, Benvenuto Cellini and a serious Japanese challenger all confirmed for Saturday's red-hot King George
- Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
- Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
- Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
- Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost
- PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30
- Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
- 'It was a little bit frustrating' - Owen Burrows confident 'plenty more to come' from Touleen following Coronation Stakes controversy
- Oisin Murphy to ride fascinating Japanese challenger in King George as fast ground rules out Ed Walker's Almaqam
- Ascot to boost King George prize-money to a British record £2.5 million in 2027
- Calandagan, Benvenuto Cellini and a serious Japanese challenger all confirmed for Saturday's red-hot King George
- Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
- Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
- Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
- Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost
- PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30