'Hopefully it will be a case of same time, same place' - Goliath team ready for King George repeat after hard luck in Hardwicke

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The part-owner and breeder of Goliath believes the bizarre mishap that befell the 2024 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes hero at Royal Ascot may turn out to be a blessing in disguise when the six-year-old bids to become only the second horse to regain their crown in the 75-year history of Britain's midsummer highlight.

Goliath came cruising into contention behind Giavellotto and Kalpana in last month's Hardwicke Stakes, only for Christophe Soumillon's toe to slip out of his stirrup iron at a crucial moment, leaving the pair to finish a close-up and luckless third.

Philip von Ullmann, who retains a minority share in Goliath alongside US-based owner John Stewart, is hoping that not having a hard time late in that race might prove to be the ideal springboard as the son of Adlerflug takes on stablemate Calandagan, Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini and a strong Japanese challenge headed by Masquerade Ball.