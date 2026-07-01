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'His best days are ahead of him' - Roger Varian takes aim at star-studded Coral-Eclipse with progressive Saddadd
Roger Varian believes Saddadd's best days are ahead of him as the impressive course-and-distance winner is prepared for his toughest test yet in the Coral-Eclipse (3.35).
The four-year-old will make only his second start at the highest level on Saturday, having finished third behind Almaqam and Bay City Roller in last month's Tattersalls Gold Cup, but his connections are confident he is on an upward curve and he is unbeaten in two starts at Sandown after landing the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes in April.
"He's in great form and we're really happy with him," said Varian. "We've had the Eclipse in mind since he won the Gordon Richards and he didn't do anything in Ireland to discourage us – I thought that was a very good run. It was his first try at the top level on only his eighth start, so we think his best days are still ahead of him.
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