He's had only five winners from his last 55 runners and hasn't won the King George in ten years - can Aidan O'Brien end the drought?

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By Aidan O'Brien's lofty standards, the Ballydoyle trainer is enduring a rare dip in form ahead of a pivotal week featuring Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot before Glorious Goodwood.

We examine whether there is cause for concern, look back at his King George record and assess the chances of his contenders.

Is stable form a concern?

Across Britain and Ireland, O'Brien has operated at a nine per cent strike-rate this month (5-55), which would be his second-lowest July figure since he began training in 1993. The only lower July return came in his second month as a trainer, when he recorded an eight per cent strike-rate.

The most notable hindrance to those figures is Irish Oaks weekend, when his Ballydoyle stable failed to record a winner at the Curragh across the two days. O'Brien saddled 22 runners in ten races and, while several contests featured multiple representatives, going through the meeting without a winner was unusual by the yard's standards.

There have been four Group 1s in Britain and Ireland so far this month – the Coral-Eclipse, Falmouth Stakes, July Cup and Irish Oaks. O'Brien won the Eclipse, the richest of those races, with Constitution River , while he also supplied the runner-up in the Falmouth. His best finishers in the Irish Oaks and July Cup were fifth and seventh respectively.

Constitution River wins the Eclipse at Sandown Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Although a tally of five winners from 55 runners this month appears below par on paper, there are still nine days remaining, including King George day at Ascot and Glorious Goodwood.

Goodwood, in particular, has become an increasingly productive meeting for Ballydoyle. O'Brien enjoyed his best festival there in 2024 when four of his seven runners won, while he followed up with three winners from ten runners last year.

Across the last four Glorious Goodwoods he has returned nine winners from 27 runners, compared with four winners from 61 runners at the meeting between 2017 and 2022.

He is also set to be strongly represented in the meeting's three Group 1s, with Scandinavia heading the market for the Goodwood Cup and Diamond Necklace favourite for the Nassau Stakes. Gstaad is also prominent in the betting for the Sussex Stakes.

O'Brien will hope to spark an upturn in fortunes in Saturday's King George before taking a powerful team to Goodwood.

O'Brien's record in the King George

Despite winning the race four times, O'Brien has not won the prestigious prize since Highland Reel made all as the 13-8 favourite in 2016.

His first success came with Galileo in 2001, when the superstar won the Derby and Irish Derby before the King George in what proved to be the final victory of his short career.

O'Brien's other wins came with Dylan Thomas in 2007 and Duke Of Marmalade in 2008, meaning all four of his King George winners started favourite (1-2, 5-4, evens and 13-8).

Since Highland Reel's victory, O'Brien has saddled at least one runner per year. He has sent out 22 runners between 2017 and 2025 and, although several were used as pacemakers, he has also suffered three defeats with favourites.

Love was beaten into third at 13-8 in 2021, while Auguste Rodin flopped when last of ten as the 9-4 favourite in 2023 before faring little better when fifth as the 7-4 favourite in 2024.

Benvenuto Cellini - can he buck the trend?

Benvenuto Cellini will attempt to emulate Galileo by following up his Irish Derby success in the King George at Ascot on Saturday.

Following his Curragh victory he was cut to 5-1 (from 8), and support has continued with the colt now trading at around 5-2.

Three-year-olds have generally struggled against their older rivals in modern runnings of the King George. Since 2000, only six of the 26 winners have been three-year-olds (23 per cent), with Adayar the most recent in 2021.

Looking specifically at O'Brien's record, Galileo remains his only three-year-old King George winner.

In the last ten years, O'Brien has run four three-year-olds in the race. Rostropovich finished fifth after chasing home Latrobe in the Irish Derby in 2018, while Norway and Anthony Van Dyck were seventh and tenth respectively in 2019 after contesting the Irish Derby.

The most recent Ballydoyle three-year-old to line up in the race was Auguste Rodin, who has a similar profile to Benvenuto Cellini. Both ended their juvenile campaigns in the Futurity Trophy and tackled the Derby and the Irish Derby.

Other contenders

Minnie Hauk: three-time Group 1 winner Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Declarations will be made on Thursday, but as it stands Benvenuto Cellini could be joined by Minnie Hauk , Lambourn and Action . It appears likely that one, if not both, of the latter pair will be retained in the field to set the pace.

Minnie Hauk could have a major say in the outcome and is around 7-1 to provide O'Brien with a fifth King George success. She finished behind Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales's Stakes on her latest start, but that was her first appearance at Ascot and a run which earned a higher Racing Post Rating than for either of her two previous starts this season.

She is one of two females in the field, with the five-year-old mare Kalpana the other. A win for either would be the first for a filly or mare since Enable won her third King George in 2020.

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