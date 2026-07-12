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William Haggas targets Group 1s in France and Ireland this week - with his improving Derby runner-up leading the charge
Maltese Cross will lead the Group 1 charge for William Haggas this week as the Classic-winning trainer takes aim at top-level races in France and Ireland.
Runner-up to Christmas Day in the Derby, Maltese Cross was on Sunday preparing to embark on the 12-hour trip to Longchamp to tackle the Cygames Grand Prix de Paris on Tuesday evening, with two Royal Ascot winners and an unbeaten Aga Khan Studs colt lying in wait.
Winner of the Lingfield Derby Trial in May, Maltese Cross finished comfortably clear of the third when going down by two and three-quarter lengths in the Epsom Classic, displaying his versatility and toughness as he tackled soft ground for the first time.
"We thought the Derby took something out of him, although we never planned to go to the Irish Derby afterwards," said Haggas. "This race was always in our mind and he seems in good form.
"He doesn't show a lot at home, but he's in good condition. He's done very little wrong in his career and we're hopeful he'll run a good race."
Haggas saddled Storm The Stars to finish third in the 2015 Grand Prix de Paris, and Maltese Cross will face rivals from Britain, Ireland and France as he bids to go two places better.
Those opponents include the first and second from the King Edward VII Stakes, Causeway and Ancient Egypt, Queen's Vase winner Limestone and the unbeaten Varandir.
"All Group 1s are tricky and I fear every one of them," said Haggas. "It's a very open race, in which they all have a chance, and we've just got to get him there in one piece in very hot weather.
"We don't have the luxury of flying him, so we've a long journey ahead of us. As long as he gets there in one piece and it doesn't take too much out of him, hopefully he'll run his race."
Only his Derby conqueror is shorter in the betting than Maltese Cross for September's Betfred St Leger, which could be the target in the long term, although Haggas is keen to see how Tuesday night in Paris plays out before committing.
"He'll get an entry in the Leger and we'll see," said the Newmarket-based trainer. "It's boring to say it, but we'll take it one step at a time."
The Newmarket trainer is set to rely on Earth Shot in Saturday's Juddmonte Irish Oaks, a race he won with the exceptional Sea Of Class in 2018. Last week Haggas had not ruled out stablemate Lilt joining Earth Shot in the Curragh Classic, but his Royal Ascot winner is set to go it alone.
"Each run has been better than the previous one with Earth Shot, which is always a good sign," said Haggas.
"It's always a strong race with lots of O'Briens – who are an extraordinary family – in there, but she's got a chance. Sea Of Class was wonderful, but she's sadly no longer with us and we want to find the next one."
Earth Shot, winner of the Ribblesdale on her last start, shares favouritism for the race with Oaks winner Thundering On, trained by Joseph O'Brien, at 2-1 with Paddy Power.
Thundering On's stablemate Johanna Walsh is next in the betting at 4-1, followed by Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemates Diamond Necklace and Amelia Earhart at 5-1 and 6-1.
Haggas described Saturday as a "disappointing day" after saddling one winner from 15 runners across Britain, with Division and Almeraq finishing outside the places in the Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket.
"Almeraq needed cover and it just didn't happen from his draw, and Division followed Almeraq but he was too far away from them," said Haggas. "He ran a good race but it was just unfortunate the first three were drawn high and Division was in stall one. I'm not complaining and we live to fight another day."
Reflecting on More Thunder's fourth-place finish in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot, he said: "He needs a fast pace and he didn't get it. They crawled around, went two-mile pace and then sprinted. He still ran a good race.
"I don't think the trip is relevant. I think the pace is everything, but I only really learned that for sure for the first time on Saturday."
Juddmonte Irish Oaks
Paddy Power: 2 Earth Shot, Thundering On, 4 Johanna Walsh, 5 Diamond Necklace, 6 Amelia Earhart, 12 bar.
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