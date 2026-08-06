'He'll go there a fresh horse' - More Thunder heading for Jacques le Marois and a possible clash with Bow Echo

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The classy but frustrating More Thunder will be among the opposition if George Boughey gives the green light for Bow Echo to run in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday week.

Trained by William Haggas, More Thunder missed a possible first clash with Boughey’s unbeaten colt at Goodwood in the Sussex Stakes in order to head to Deauville, where connections feel he will benefit from being a "fresh horse".

More Thunder was a 16-1 chance for the Sussex Stakes but was taken out at the five-day stage.

More Thunder: missed the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Philip Robinson, racing manager to owner Saeed Suhail, said: “More Thunder will be heading to the Prix Jacques le Marois as planned as he missed Goodwood to wait for it and it has always been on his radar for this year.

"If Bow Echo goes there so be it, but our fellow will go there a fresh horse having not raced for a month. The lack of pace beat him in the Summer Mile at Ascot last time when he could never get into it but hopefully there will be no hanging around at Deauville.”

Boughey has kept the door open for his unbeaten star to run in the Marois after his heroics this season in the 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace and Sussex, saying he is as "fresh as paint" in Newmarket this week following his latest run. However, he could still wait for the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp next month.

More Thunder has come close to winning his first Group 1 this season, finishing second to Notable Speech in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May before filling the same position behind Ten Bob Tony in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

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