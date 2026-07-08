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Big-race latest

Impressive Royal Ascot winner takes on Precise in the Falmouth Stakes as Aidan O'Brien hunts down another Group 1

Touleen (blue): suffered interference in the Coronation Stakes won by Precise
Precise heads the Falmouth Stakes marketCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Aidan O'Brien's relentless march towards breaking his own record for the most Group 1 winners in a year continues as favourite Precise faces six rivals in Friday's Falmouth Stakes (3.35).

The Ballydoyle trainer set the outright record in 2017, recording 28 top-level Flat victories in a calendar year, and his star three-year-old filly could add another Group 1 to the 12 he has collected this year.

The four-time Group 1 winner was last seen landing the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, while runner-up Touleen will not get the chance to avenge that defeat after connections opted for an easier assignment later this month.

Blue Bolt: could take on Precise at Newmarket next month
Blue Bolt won the Duke Of Cambridge Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Juddmonte's Blue Bolt looks to be Precise's toughest rival. The Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old is unbeaten in two starts this season and was last seen winning the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Donnacha O'Brien, who won this contest in 2024, saddles Balantina, who finished midfield on her sole start this season in the Coronation Stakes, while the Irish challenge is strengthened by Willie McCreery-trained Jancis, who finished runner-up to Blue Bolt at Ascot at odds of 16-1.

Course-and-distance winner Evolutionist drops back to a mile after finishing towards the rear in the Prix de Diane Longines over 1m2½f for Karl Burke.

Venetian Lace has not won since scoring on her debut and was last seen finishing last in the Betfred Oaks for trainer Charlie Johnston.

Venosa looks set to be declared to assist Precise with pace-making duties under Wayne Lordan.

Falmouth Stakes declarations

Blue Bolt Colin Keane
Jancis Sean Levey
Balantina Oisin Murphy
Evolutionist Shane Foley
Precise Ryan Moore
Venetian Lace William Buick
Venosa Wayne Lordan

Read these next:

Back-to-back Doncaster Cup winner Sweet William retired after fine staying career 

Assessing the top Ballydoyle two-year-olds who can help Aidan O'Brien break his own Group 1 record 

'True champions often have that electricity about them' – the crackling common denominator in the big breeding stories at present 

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