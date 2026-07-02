'He's been very unlucky' - Donnacha O'Brien targets Eclipse revenge on father Aidan's Constitution River

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Donnacha O'Brien believes he has A Boy Named Susie right where he wants him for a rematch with Constitution River and Hawk Mountain, who are both trained by his father Aidan, in Saturday's £1 million Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

A Boy Named Susie had to overcome trouble in running when finishing fourth in the Prix du Jockey Club on his latest start.

But at the line he had closed to within two and three-quarter lengths of the winner, Constitution River, with Hawk Mountain two lengths ahead in second.

Having bypassed the Irish Derby, A Boy Named Susie has been handed the opportunity to turn the tables on Saturday and his trainer is hoping there will be no ifs, buts, or maybes this time around.

"I think in a few of his runs you could argue he's been unlucky," said O'Brien. "Half of that he probably does to himself, but with a smoother run he could well have won the Derby trial earlier in the year that was won by Christmas Day, and in the French Derby he looked a tad unlucky.

Donnacha O'Brien Credit: Patrick McCann

"I think he's been very unlucky not to be a stakes winner somewhere along the line."

In the Prix du Jockey Club, A Boy Named Susie was drawn wide and held up in his run over two furlongs out, finishing strongly to take fourth in a contest in which the first three all raced prominently.

"I think the pace was pretty hot early on in France and I think that's overlooked," said the trainer. "Dad's horses went very quick early from wide draws, and the horses who followed them and sat fourth and fifth finished nowhere.

"Looking at the race, you'd say we were a bit unlucky because we flashed home, but I wouldn't say it's a guarantee that any horse who used that much petrol to go with them early would have finished as strongly as he did."

A Boy Named Susie is an 8-1 shot with the race sponsors, who make Constitution River the evens favourite in a field of seven.

Donnacha O'Brien says it's "an impossible task" to compete with his father Aidan on a regular basis Credit: Patrick McCann

“He looks great," said O'Brien. "There's no metric where I could tell you that he's a 10lb better horse here than he was in France, but I guess the question is whether he was unlucky in France or not.

"That's something we'll figure out on Saturday; whether if we'd followed the pace in France, we would have been able to beat them, or whether we'd have paid for that later on.

"He's a big, tall horse and I think he's going to improve throughout the year, and even into next year. So I'd be hoping that he has improved to some degree.”

As well as Constitution River and Hawk Mountain, Aidan O'Brien is responsible for probable pacemaker Flushing Meadows, a 150-1 chance, in the Eclipse.

His son admitted it was an "impossible task" having to better the might of Coolmore and his father on a regular basis.

He said: "What he's doing is incredible and I don't think there's any point waking up in the morning and saying I'm going to train 30 Group 1 winners this year. That's an impossible task for everyone.

“I'm as competitive as anyone, but everyone in Ireland is competing with Joseph [O'Brien, brother] and Dad, day in, day out. It's so tough to beat them."

Coral-Eclipse (3.35 Sandown, Saturday)

Coral: Evs Constitution River, 4 Gethin, 11-2 Hawk Mountain, 7 Saddadd, 8 A Boy Named Susie, 66 King’s Gambit, 150 Flushing Meadows.

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