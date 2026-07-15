Donnacha O'Brien refutes Australian media reports of stable star's sale as he outlines major international targets for big guns

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Donnacha O'Brien has the Breeders' Cup in mind for July Cup winner Comanche Brave and Coral-Eclipse runner-up A Boy Named Susie , who the trainer clarified has not been sold despite Australian media reports saying he had been bought for seven figures.

Balantina's success in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Del Mar last year gave O'Brien a first Breeders' Cup success and he is eyeing more joy in the US, having also sent Kensington Lane to land the Belmont Oaks this month.

That was one of the highlights of a fabulous two weeks for the yard as they were represented in four Group 1s, with A Boy Named Susie chasing home Constitution River in the Eclipse, Balantina finishing third in the Falmouth and Kensington Lane and Comanche Brave securing top-level victories.

The impressive July Cup winner has plenty of options in the short term but O'Brien is relishing the prospect of getting him on fast ground later in the year.

Comanche Brave: international targets Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"Comanche Brave has come out of Newmarket well," he said. "Quick ground is very important to him, so we'll go wherever we get a bit of nice ground, whether that's Haydock or the Curragh for the Flying Five, or possibly the Abbaye later in the year, and then look to the Breeders' Cup in November."

It was reported by several Australian news outlets in recent days that A Boy Named Susie had been sold to race in Australia after the Cox Plate.

However, when asked about the reports, O'Brien said: "He hasn't been sold. There's been plenty of interest in him since the Eclipse and there have been discussions with various parties but no deal has been done.

"We've decided to hold on to him for now and we have some big plans for him at the end of the year such as the Breeders' Cup, the Cox Plate and the Irish Champion Stakes.

"It's been a bit disappointing to see various news outlets report on the sale without checking sources or confirming with us."

Havana Anna: supplemented for the Sapphire Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Another smart sprinter for O'Brien will appear this weekend after Havana Anna, last seen finishing fourth in the Commonwealth Cup, was supplemented for the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

"We're going to step her back to five furlongs and we think she has plenty of pace," added O'Brien. "We're looking forward to dropping her in trip. We think it'll bring about a bit of improvement."

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