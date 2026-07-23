Confirmed runners and riders for the King George at Ascot on Saturday as Aidan O'Brien declares four-strong team

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Aidan O’Brien has declared Benvenuto Cellini and Minnie Hauk among his team of four for one of the races of the Flat season in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.35 ) at Ascot on Saturday.

Benvenuto Cellini arrives on the back of a first Group 1 win in the Irish Derby, having been controversially deemed a non-runner by stewards following a stalls incident in the Derby before that.

He will bid to become just the third three-year-old to win the £2 million race in the last decade, a feat only achieved by Oaks scorer Enable in 2017 and Derby hero Adayar in 2021.

There have been six successful three-year-olds in the race this century, with other such winners including Galileo (2001) and Nathaniel (2011).

Minnie Hauk finished second to Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. She racked up three Group 1 wins in the Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks last year before finishing second to Daryz in the Arc. Jockey bookings for O’Brien’s runners, completed by outsiders Action and Lambourn , are yet to be confirmed.

Benvenuto Cellini has been drawn widest in stall nine, with Minnie Hauk in stall one.

Calandagan: beat Kalpana in the King George last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Francis Graffard saddles the last two winners of the race in Calandagan , who heads the betting at 7-4 and is the mount of Mickael Barzalona, and the Christophe Soumillon-ridden Goliath in the nine-runner field.

Calandagan was crowned the world’s best racehorse last year but has failed to hit the same heights this season despite winning two of his three starts in Group 1s. He was beaten 42 lengths when failing to fire on easy ground in the Coronation Cup at Epsom last month and justified long odds-on favouritism by just a neck in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud this month.

Enable is the only horse this century to record back-to-back wins in the race when successful as a five- and six-year-old in 2019 and 2020.

Goliath beat subsequent Arc winner Bluestocking in the 2024 King George and added a second Group 1 to his CV in the Grosser Preis von Baden last year. He ran with plenty of credit when third in the Hardwicke at the royal meeting, particularly given Soumillon’s right foot slipped out of the iron in the final furlong.

Masquerade Ball: one of two runners for Japan in the King George Credit: Japan Racing Association

Japan is doubly represented, chiefly by the Christophe Lemaire-ridden Masquerade Ball . The Takahisa Tezuka-trained four-year-old is closely matched with Calandagan having finished a head second to that rival in the Japan Cup in November. Oisin Murphy rides Wurttemberg , who is an outsider for trainer Hiroshi Miyamoto despite a Grade 1 nose second to Croix Du Nord in the Tenno Sho (Spring) at Kyoto last time.

Kalpana is the sole British-trained runner. Colin Keane’s mount finished a place in front of Goliath when beaten a short head by Giavellotto in the Hardwicke. She finished second to Calandagan in this race last year for Andrew Balding and has twice won the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares at this track.

There has been just one King George with a single British runner – in 2020 when Enable was odds-on and Aidan O'Brien was the only trainer willing to take her on in a three-runner field – since the Racing Post's form database began in 1988.

Bay City Roller was the only horse entered not to be declared on Thursday morning.

On the Ascot undercard, the unbeaten Extremely Zain heads a 17-runner field for the Moet & Chandon International Handicap (2.55 ). The William Haggas-trained three-year-old has a 3-3 record, most recently winning at York last month, and has been backed into 11-4 favourite (from 6-1) for the £150,000 contest over the past week. Tom Marquand rides him for the first time.

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King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes confirmed runners and riders

Calandagan Mickael Barzalona

Goliath Christophe Soumillon

Lambourn jockey tbc

Masquerade Ball Christophe Lemaire

Wurttemberg Oisin Murphy

Kalpana Colin Keane

Minnie Hauk jockey tbc

Action jockey tbc

Benvenuto Cellini jockey tbc

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.35 Ascot, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 7-4 Calandagan, 4 Benvenuto Cellini, Masquerade Ball, 11-2 Minnie Hauk, 9 Goliath, Kalpana, 66 Wurttemberg, 100 Lambourn, 150 Action.

Item heads York Stakes quintet

Dante winner Item heads a five-runner field for the Sky Bet York Stakes (2.35 ) on the Knavesmire on Saturday.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt will bid to bounce back from his below-par effort on soft ground in the Derby, with Rob Hornby riding the Juddmonte three-year-old for the second time with retained rider Keane at Ascot.

Rob Hornby: rides York Stakes favourite Item Credit: Edward Whitaker

Item is one of four runners with an entry in the Juddmonte International at the track's Ebor festival next month, along with Damysus , Pride Of Arras and Royal Champion . The Roger Teal-trained Dancing Gemini is the other runner in the £165,000 event.

Sky Bet York Stakes confirmed runners and riders

Royal Champion Clifford Lee

Damysus James Doyle

Dancing Gemini Kieran Shoemark

Pride Of Arras Rossa Ryan

Item Rob Hornby

Sky Bet York Stakes, 2.35 York, Saturday

bet365: 15-8 Item, 5-2 Royal Champion, 3 Damysus, 11-2 Pride Of Arras, 14 Dancing Gemini.

Read more . . .

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