Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday as Jim Bolger bids to win Classic for first time since 2002

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Jim Bolger returns to the Group 1 spotlight in a bid to win his third Juddmonte Irish Oaks after Sparan Nua featured in a top-class final field of 11 for Saturday's Classic at the Curragh.

Sparan Nua, who took her unbeaten record to three in last month's Group 3 Munster Oaks, takes a step up in class against rivals headed by Thundering On, who seeks an Oaks double following her impressive success at Epsom last month.

The first two home in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, Earth Shot and Johanna Walsh, also bring strong form into the race, for which three supplementary entries were made earlier in the week.

Thundering On: impressive Oaks winner Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Sparan Nua was added to the field, along with Inis Mor and Rebel Moon, at a cost of €50,000, with the 84-year-old Bolger looking to extend his Irish Oaks haul following the victories of Give Thanks (1983) and Margarula (2002).

"Both of those Oaks fillies were hardened campaigners, and they were well up for it on the day," said Bolger. "Sparan Nua hasn't had a proper Classic preparation mainly because she was a little bit weak last year, so we left her alone and we didn’t start back with her until well into the new year. I must admit she has surprised us somewhat, but we are all ready for Saturday."

Sparan Nua won her first two starts at Naas and Gowran Park in the Bolger silks before winning the Munster Oaks for her new owners Newtown Anner Stud.

Earth Shot: Ribblesdale winner at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Aidan O'Brien has declared five runners – Amelia Earhart , Beautify , Cameo , Composing and Sugar Island – in his quest for a record-extending ninth Irish Oaks success, while Joseph O'Brien is triple-handed with Epsom winner Thundering On , Johanna Walsh and Rebel Moon .

The William Haggas-trained Earth Shot and Inis Mor , from the David Menuisier stable, represent Britain.

Amelia Earhart jockey tbc

Beautify jockey tbc

Cameo jockey tbc

Composing jockey tbc

Earth Shot James Doyle

Inis Mor Oisin Murphy

Johanna Walsh Colin Keane

Rebel Moon Joey Sheridan

Sparan Nua Declan McDonogh

Sugar Island jockey tbc

Thundering On Dylan Browne McMonagle

Irish Oaks (4.35 Curragh, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 2 Thundering On, 4 Earth Shot, 11-2 Amelia Earhart, 7 Inis Mor, 8 Johanna Walsh, Sparan Nua, 10 Rebel Moon, 25 Sugar Island, 50 Cameo, 66 Beautify, Composing

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