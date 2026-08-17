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Comanche Brave's next target hinges on the weather - and Donnacha O'Brien may spring a surprise with July Cup winner

Commanche Brave:
Comanche Brave: quick ground wanted by connectionsCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Donnacha O'Brien is leaning towards dropping his July Cup hero Comanche Brave back to five furlongs for the first time at the Curragh next month rather than contest the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Since dropping back to sprint trips this year, Comanche Brave has proved a revelation. After being beaten six lengths by sprinting sensation Ka Ying Rising in Hong Kong in April, he bolted up in the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh before finishing seventh in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He established himself as one of the best sprinters around with a commanding victory in the July Cup at Newmarket last month, defeating Venetian Sun by a length in a power-packed performance under Billy Loughnane.

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