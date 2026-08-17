- More
Comanche Brave's next target hinges on the weather - and Donnacha O'Brien may spring a surprise with July Cup winner
Donnacha O'Brien is leaning towards dropping his July Cup hero Comanche Brave back to five furlongs for the first time at the Curragh next month rather than contest the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.
Since dropping back to sprint trips this year, Comanche Brave has proved a revelation. After being beaten six lengths by sprinting sensation Ka Ying Rising in Hong Kong in April, he bolted up in the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh before finishing seventh in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.
He established himself as one of the best sprinters around with a commanding victory in the July Cup at Newmarket last month, defeating Venetian Sun by a length in a power-packed performance under Billy Loughnane.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBig-race latest
Last updated
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Juddmonte International: Ombudsman and Constitution River head field of nine
- 'This is what the sport is about' - what connections have said ahead of Juddmonte International epic
- 'He's got the brain for it' - Amy Murphy targeting stable star at York's Half Million as she looks to book Breeders' Cup spot
- Ed Bethell has Group 1 debut aim for lightly raced Wathnan-owned prospect - but is hoping for rain at York
- Royal Ascot winner to lead Alan King-trained duo into Ebor battle against the might of Willie Mullins
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Juddmonte International: Ombudsman and Constitution River head field of nine
- 'This is what the sport is about' - what connections have said ahead of Juddmonte International epic
- 'He's got the brain for it' - Amy Murphy targeting stable star at York's Half Million as she looks to book Breeders' Cup spot
- Ed Bethell has Group 1 debut aim for lightly raced Wathnan-owned prospect - but is hoping for rain at York
- Royal Ascot winner to lead Alan King-trained duo into Ebor battle against the might of Willie Mullins