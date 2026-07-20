Calandagan, Benvenuto Cellini and a serious Japanese challenger all confirmed for Saturday's red-hot King George

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Defending champion Calandagan heads ten remaining entries for Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

The Francis Graffard-trained five-year-old finished outside the first two for only the second time in the Coronation Cup at Epsom last month, but has since returned to winning ways in the Group 1 Prix de Saint-Cloud.

Graffard also runs 2024 winner Goliath as he attempts to become the first trainer this century to complete a King George hat-trick.

Japan's challenge is headed by Masquerade Ball, who was beaten a length by Romantic Warrior on his latest start for trainer Takahisa Tezuka. Wurttemberg is an outside chance for Hiroshi Miyamoto as he makes his first start in Britain, with Oisin Murphy booked to ride.

Kalpana leads the British challenge. The Juddmonte-owned mare, who was beaten a length in last year's race, went down by just a short head in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

Bay City Roller won the Coronation Cup by 10 lengths Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller has been confirmed for George Scott; the four-year-old would be making his first visit to Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien has won the race four times but not since Highland Reel's victory in 2016. His major contender is Benvenuto Cellini, whose campaign has been dramatic. He was declared a non-runner in the Derby despite finishing the race in tenth place, but bounced back to land the Irish equivalent on his latest start.

The Ballydoyle trainer also has Minnie Hauk, who produced her best effort of the season when an honourable second to Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes last month.

Action, who has not won since landing his maiden, and dual Derby hero Lambourn, who scored on his seasonal debut in the Huxley Stakes but has been beaten since, complete the options for O'Brien.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes confirmations

Calandagan Francis Graffard

Bay City Roller George Scott

Goliath Francis Graffard

Masquerade Ball Takahisa Tezuka

Wurttemberg Hiroshi Miyamoto

Kalpana Andrew Balding

Lambourn Aidan O'Brien

Minnie Hauk Aidan O'Brien

Action Aidan O'Brien

Benvenuto Cellini Aidan O'Brien

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