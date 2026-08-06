Bookies expect Ryan Moore to deliver in the Shergar Cup - but which jockeys hold the aces in each race?

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Ryan Moore heads the betting for the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle trophy on Shergar Cup day at Ascot on Saturday.

Moore, who is riding in the team competition for the first time in 20 years, is the 7-4 favourite with Coral, 9-4 favourite with Paddy Power and William Hill and 11-4 joint-favourite alongside Saffie Osborne with bet365.

The top jockey won the Silver Saddle trophy when part of the successful Great Britain and Ireland team in 2006 on his previous Shergar Cup appearance.

Great Britain and Ireland are the 2-5 favourites with Coral to win the Shergar Cup, with Europe priced at 6-1 and Hong Kong and the Rest of the World deemed outsiders at 8-1.

Coral’s David Stevens said: "Ryan Moore has been an infrequent Shergar Cup rider, but his participation in this year's competition looks timely now, as he has picked up a strong book of rides, and along with Saffie Osborne and Dylan Browne McMonagle, the trio dominate the Silver Saddle betting and as a result, are red-hot favourites to land the team prize too.”

Who holds the aces in each race?

The betting suggests Europe could make a positive start in the opener. Christophe Lemaire rides course winner Bolo Neighs, who tops the market at 5-1, and Marie Velon is aboard course-and-distance scorer All Ways Glamorous, the joint-second favourite at 7-1. The two sprinters have finished in the first three in five of their combined six starts at Ascot.

Shrimp Shady was 10-1 in the ante-post market for most of this week, but following declarations and the jockey draw, Ryan Moore’s mount is now the 10-3 favourite. Lemaire has another leading contender in the lightly raced bottomweight Hermetic.

Night Breeze (near): won the Shergar Cup Challenge last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Dylan Browne McMonagle has picked up the choice mount on last year’s winner Night Breeze for Great Britain and Ireland. Velon is aboard the 2024 scorer Insanity and Vincent Ho rides the returning Frances Ethel for William Haggas.

Jerry Chau’s best chance of a winner for Hong Kong on his Shergar Cup debut is the Haggas-trained Thunder Call. The three-year-old has Group 1 and 2 entries later in the season and could prove a class act in this company.

William Haggas: runs several leading contenders on the Shergar Cup card Credit: Edward Whitaker

Great Britain and Ireland are in pole position in the Classic with the top two in the market. Haggas’s four-timer-seeking Hoseki is the mount of Saffie Osborne and Moore is aboard the topweight Archers Bay for Marco Botti.

The finale looks wide open, with six runners priced between 5-1 and 8-1. Jamie Melham partners mile handicap regular Cerulean Bay for the Rest of the World and Lemaire is on another Haggas fancy near the top of the market in Bullet Point. Moore’s mount Ozat has been an eyecatcher on a couple of occasions this season for Ian Williams and is an interesting contender.

Shergar Cup winning team

Coral: 2-5 GB & Ireland, 6 Europe, 8 Hong Kong, Rest of the World.

Shergar Cup Silver Saddle

Coral: 7-4 Ryan Moore, 5-2 Saffie Osborne, 5 Dylan Browne McMonagle, 6 Christophe Lemaire, 10 Jerry Chau, 16 Suraj Narredu, 33 Jamie Melham, 50 Luke Ferraris, Marie Velon, Vincent Ho, Yutaka Take, Frida Valle Skar.

Read more . . .

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