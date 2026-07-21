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'Any horse that lowers his colours is going to be running a very big race' - Calandagan camp confident global star is primed for huge King George clash
Connections believe Calandagan will have secured "an amazing achievement" should he successfully defend his crown in Saturday's star-studded King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
But the warning from the team around the 2025 world champion is that he is in great form and that it will take a mighty performance from one of his rivals to lower his colours in the £2 million summer showpiece at Ascot.
Having completed his final serious piece of work at the start of the week, Calandagan showed himself to be in fine fettle on Tuesday when completing a routine canter, with trainer Francis Graffard and the Aga Khan Studs team convinced a confidence-boosting win in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud has put the six-time Group 1 winner "spot on mentally".
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