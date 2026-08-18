Aidan O'Brien to split star juvenile fillies - with next year's 1,000 Guineas and Oaks favourite to run in Curragh race named after her mother

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Aidan O'Brien has decided to split up his two star juvenile fillies, with Alpha set to contest the Debutante Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday — named after her mother this year — while Sun Goddess will stick to six furlongs and try to plunder the huge pot in the Harry's Half Million By Goffs at York on Thursday.

Alpha is ante-post favourite for next year's 1,000 Guineas and Oaks and is already as short as 5-2 to land the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket with Paddy Power, a race that is not until October, while Sun Goddess, a best-priced 14-1 for the 1,000 Guineas, takes an unconventional route for a Group 1 winner by dropping back into a sales race.

The next step on Alpha's ladder is Saturday's Group 2 Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes over 7f, where she will face a maximum of 11 rivals after a field of a dozen were entered at the five-day stage.

O'Brien has won the Debutante Stakes 15 times with top fillies like Lillie Langtry (2009), Maybe (2011), Tapestry (2013), Rhododendron (2016), Magical (2017), Meditate (2022) and Bedtime Story (2024) among the roll of honour.

Alpha was a massive eyecatcher on her debut in a Leopardstown maiden and made no mistake when odds-on at the Curragh on her second start, scoring by six lengths from her smart stablemate Ibelieveicanfly. She was workmanlike next time in the Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown when holding on by a head from Dancing Destiny.

Sun Goddess: goes for Thursday's big sales race at York Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"The plan is for Alpha to go to the Debutante on Saturday," O'Brien said. "We think she is a very smart filly and she's done great since Leopardstown.

"The way we're looking at things is for Alpha to go to the Debutante and then stick to seven furlongs for the Moyglare.

"After we decided to do that, it made sense for Sun Goddess to stick to six and run in the race at York before potentially going on to the Cheveley Park at Newmarket.

"We could have waited for the Moyglare with Sun Goddess to find out if she stayed seven or not, but at the moment we're going to keep her to six and the race at York was there for her."

That race in question at York is worth £293,184 to the winner and Sun Goddess is odds-on with all firms now to supplement her recent Group 1 success in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, where she beat the colts.

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