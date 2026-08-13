A royal deal: King and Queen's St Leger hope sold to race in Australia

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The King and Queen have sold their promising Betfred St Leger candidate Point Of Law to continue his racing career in Australia.

Ciaron Maher, who was a guest of the King and Queen at Royal Ascot in June, will train the son of Frankel for an autumn campaign that he hopes will include the Group 1 Caulfield Cup on October 17.

The young stayer was bred by the King and has won two of his four starts for John and Thady Gosden. He also ran fourth to Limestone in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot. He was last seen beating Galiyan by half a length at Newmarket in the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy.

Ciaron Maher (right) in the royal procession at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Point Of Law was a best-priced 14-1 for the St Leger at Doncaster on September 12, with Derby winner Christmas Day the 7-2 favourite and Maltese Cross, who will run in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York next week, a 4-1 shot.

The last royal winner of the Classic was Queen Elizabeth II's Dunfermline, who beat the colts in 1977 under Willie Carson.

Speaking to The Straight, the King's racing adviser John Warren said: "I'm sure Their Majesties will derive great pleasure following Point Of Law’s continued career in Australia.

"Like all owner-breeders, the majority of their colts eventually get sold on and the King and Queen will be wishing Ciaron Maher and the new owners the best of luck for an exciting future."

Point Of Law beats Galiyan in the Bahrain Trophy Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Maher inherited the King and Queen's Gilded Water from William Haggas last July and the gelding went on to be placed in Group 3 races at Flemington and Geelong in October.

Point Of Law boasts a superb pedigree, being out of a winning mare by Deep Impact, and will be transferred to Harry Eustace's stable to prepare for export to Australia.

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