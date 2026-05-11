Our search begins to find the 2026 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year

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Tracey Mooney describes her experience of winning the Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition as “a bit life-changing” as last year’s champion reflects on her success six months on.

Mooney, a 56-year-old William Hill manager from Prestwick, received the accolade last November and has barely had time to stop since.

“It has been a bit of a life-changing experience for me," she says. "The biggest thing is confidence. When something like this happens, you get a wee bit more confident because you know you’re doing well.

“The recognition blows your mind. Just travelling to events and meeting new faces along the way has been a great experience.”

However, this was not Mooney's first interaction with the competition.

She explains: “I’ve always been aware of it and in 2019 my colleague Colin Anderson made it through to the final representing William Hill, which was a great experience.

“It’s such an important award for our industry, so I was delighted to be nominated first of all. It’s much needed at the moment, with retail facing different challenges, and there are so many great people who work in the industry. To get recognised means so much.”

Mooney has now spent 14 years in the betting industry, having previously worked as a florist for 25 years, and although there are many differences between the two jobs, they have complemented one another.

“Although there are of course specific issues in our industry, they're both retail-facing jobs in which you have to deal with people every day, whether they are colleagues or customers,” she says.

“It was a big learning curve when I first started, but I got there. It’s all about creating a safe environment for customers and a place where colleagues are happy.”

Mooney has been keen to share her experiences over the last few months with her customers, as winning the competition has taken her to a variety of racing days and industry events, in particular a trip to Ascot’s pre-Christmas meeting.

She says: “As well as enjoying a fabulous afternoon in the SIS box, I was also interviewed by Mick Fitzgerald, which was a wonderful experience. It also made waves in my shop because a couple of the old boys were in awe of the fact I was interviewed by him!"

Mooney has also attended the GBGB Greyhound of the Year Awards at Easthampstead Park in Wokingham, and presented Hills's 49s draw.

She says: “Presenting the 49s draw was really interesting as it allowed me to go behind the scenes, which gives you a completely different perspective.

“Sharing all of these experiences with my customers has been nice, as they’ve been able to learn a little more about what goes on in the industry.”

Mooney was one of three Hills managers who made it through to the final eight last year, and they were reunited at Cheltenham in March on Gold Cup day.

“Myself, Victoria [Nichols] and Peter [Wilde] had a great day at Cheltenham," she says. "Peter was still invited even though he has now retired, and it was great to catch up.”

Tracey Mooney with her trophy after being named 2025 Betting Shop Manager of the Year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Mooney said the chance to meet fellow managers in the latter stages of the competition was an invaluable opportunity to learn more about their experiences in the industry.

“Everyone’s journey was completely different, so we were able to get different perspectives on the common issues we all face and how we deal with them,” she says.

Her main prize is still to come, though, when she, along with her husband Leon, will attend the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on the first Sunday in October.

“I also shouldn’t forget to say that I’ve been lucky to be invited to the second day of Royal Ascot before that – I’ve already been out looking for a hat!” she says.

“What I’m most looking forward to, though, is going to the Arc as Paris has been on our bucket list, so I can’t wait for that. It’s just incredible to think we’re going.”

With this year’s competition being launched on Monday, Mooney urges anyone who can to take part because, regardless of how far they go, they will get something out of it.

“They have got to do it," she says. "It’s an amazing experience and it takes you on a wonderful journey. It’s brilliant from start to finish and you’ll learn so much about yourself by taking part.”

Looking back to when the final eight was announced, Mooney was convinced she had not made it through and had organised a day out in Glasgow to a charity event and was picking up a friend on the way when she found out.

“I was standing at her front door when I was told I had made it to the final and my friend thought there was something wrong when she answered the door!” she says.

“We certainly celebrated later on and it was on the train home that I picked my walk-on song for the awards lunch. Making the final was the day it all came together.”

By the time the final eight arrived in London for the judging, they had all met the previous month at Kempton, where they also saw the judges for the first time.

Mooney describes the final interview as “nerve-racking”, but after that she was able to enjoy a dinner with the finalists and judges before the awards lunch at Lincoln’s Inn the following day.

That day brought the crowning achievement of Mooney’s career so far – and she will enjoy many more memorable days before the latest winner is revealed in November.

Tracey Mooney is presented with the trophy by former England cricket captain Alec Stewart Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

How the competition works

It is up to the major companies to determine their qualifiers.

In the UK, Betfred, Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power and William Hill will be asked to put forward a total of 14 managers each. They will be requested to nominate one manager for each of the seven regions – Scotland, north-east, north-west and Isle of Man, Midlands and Wales, south-west and Channel Islands, Anglia and south-east, and Greater London – while the other seven can come from any region.

In Ireland, there are two places reserved for BoyleSports, Ladbrokes and Paddy Power.

For all independent managers, they can enter by emailing their full name and shop address to bsmoty@sis.tv by Friday, May 29.

Each manager will then receive a written question paper, and a total of 32 managers will be chosen to go through to the next round by a judging panel.

The managers through to this stage will each receive a mystery shopper visit, after which the panel will select the top 16 to progress to the next round.

That group will meet the judges for the first time before the eight finalists are chosen.

Each finalist, along with a key member of their shop staff, will attend the final selection in London, which involves a question-and-answer session with the judges on the day before the final.

The final awards lunch takes place in November, and the winner will be invited to several key racing and betting events during their year as champion.

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Georgina Moloney crowned the 2024 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year

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