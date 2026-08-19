York Ebor Festival free bets: claim £600+ in bookmaker offers for day one

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The York Ebor Festival is underway, with day one delivering a blockbuster card headed by the £1.5 million Group 1 Juddmonte International. New customers can also get their hands on £600+ in bookmaker free bets and welcome offers.

The opening day also features the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes and Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes, with seven races on the card giving punters plenty of chances to put their bookmaker offers to use.

Click below to unlock £600+ in York Ebor Festival free bets

Across the major bookmakers, it's possible to unlock more than £600 in welcome offers, although the exact amount available will depend on which operators you're already registered with.

How to get your York Ebor Festival free bets

If you're opening a bookmaker account for the first time, claiming a York Ebor Festival welcome offer is quick and straightforward.

Most promotions follow a similar process:

Click through to your chosen bookmaker and select Join or Sign Up Complete the registration process and verify your account Make the qualifying deposit (typically £5 or £10) Place your qualifying bet at the minimum required odds Receive your free bets once your qualifying wager has been placed or settled

Many of these welcome offers remain available throughout the York Ebor Festival, giving you plenty of opportunities to use your free bets across today's card and the rest of the meeting.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best York Ebor Festival free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of the 2026 York Ebor Festival.

York Ebor Festival day one preview

The York Ebor Festival begins with a high-class card featuring three Pattern races, headed by the £1.5 million Juddmonte International.

The Group 1 feature promises an eagerly anticipated first meeting between Ombudsman and Constitution River. Constitution River arrives unbeaten this season and faces his biggest test yet, while Ombudsman brings established top-level form to what promises to be one of the highlights of the entire festival.

The Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes provides a major St Leger trial, with Derby one-two Christmas Day and Maltese Cross renewing their rivalry. Both carry a 5lb penalty, while Pierre Bonnard adds further strength to the field for Aidan O'Brien.

The seven-furlong Tattersalls Acomb Stakes completes the Pattern-race trio, with a field of promising two-year-olds looking to make their mark.

There is also plenty of competitive action away from the Pattern races, with valuable handicaps over sprint, staying and nursery trips completing a strong opening-day betting programme.

York Ebor Festival 2026 day one race schedule

Here are the races to watch out for on day one of the York Ebor Festival.

Wednesday August 19

York Ebor Festival free bets explained

What is a York Ebor Festival free bet?

A York Ebor Festival free bet is a bookmaker promotion that allows you to place a wager without using your own funds. If your selection wins, you'll receive the winnings, although the free bet stake itself is usually not returned.

How do I claim York Ebor Festival betting offers?

Sign up with an eligible bookmaker, complete the registration process, make the required qualifying deposit and place your qualifying bet. Once you've met the promotion's terms, your free bets will usually be credited to your account.

Do I need a new account?

Yes. Most York Ebor Festival betting offers are available exclusively to new customers. Existing customers may receive separate personalised promotions, such as enhanced odds, price boosts or other rewards.

What is the usual qualifying bet?

Most bookmakers require a qualifying bet of £5 or £10 at minimum odds, although the exact requirements vary between operators.

Can I use free bets on any York Ebor Festival race?

In most cases, yes. Free bets can usually be used across the York card, including the meeting's major races, although some bookmakers may exclude certain markets or bet types. Always check the full terms and conditions before placing your bet.

How long do York Ebor Festival free bets last?

Expiry dates vary between bookmakers, but most free bets remain valid for between seven and 30 days after they are credited.

Are stakes returned when using free bets?

No. If you place a £10 free bet on a winning selection at 3-1, you'll receive £30 in winnings, but the original £10 free bet stake is not returned.

For more expert insight, check out our horse racing tips for the best racing picks.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.