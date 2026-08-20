York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power for day three

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Day three of York's Ebor Festival is next up, and Paddy Power are giving new customers the chance to claim £40 in free bets when they sign up via the links in this article. The offer is exclusively available to new Paddy Power customers who open and register a new account using the links provided.

Read on for full details on how to claim the Paddy Power free bet bonus and put it to use on horses including Trawlerman and Bacio on day three of the York Ebor Festival.

How to claim your Paddy Power York Ebor Festival Day three betting offer

Signing up with Paddy Power is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Paddy Power and grab your £40 Paddy Power free bet to place on any of the races this week.

Register - Register a new account Bet - Place a £5 or more Sportsbook bet at min odds of 1-1. Get - Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded £40 in free bets.

Paddy Power York Ebor Festival Day Three b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the York Ebor Festival Day Three betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New Customer offer - Use promo code YSKATF.

Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets.

Free bet rewards valid for 30 days.

Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer.

T&Cs apply.

Please Gamble Responsibly

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Paddy Power Day Three York Ebor Festival preview

Friday at York is all about speed and stamina, with the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes providing the headline act alongside the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup and Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes.

The Nunthorpe promises another fascinating international clash, with American raider Bacio heading the market for Wesley Ward after landing a major gamble in a five-furlong handicap at Royal Ascot. He now steps into Group 1 company as Ward chases a first success in the race after twice finishing runner-up. Last year's winner Asfoora could bid for a fairytale farewell, while French challenger Rayevka and Scottish-owned American Affair add further depth to a typically international sprint.

The Lonsdale Cup offers a stern staying test over just beyond two miles, with Trawlerman looking to go one better after twice finishing behind this season's outstanding stayer Scandinavia. This represents a considerably more accessible assignment, while Caballo De Mar is another notable entry after his disappointing effort in the Gold Cup.

The Gimcrack Stakes brings together some of the leading two-year-old sprinters, with Michael Dods' unbeaten Arapho Gold bidding to provide northern connections with a major success.

The rest of the card features a mixture of valuable handicaps and competitive races across a range of distances, ensuring plenty of betting opportunities throughout the afternoon and another typically strong day of racing on the Knavesmire to use your £40 in Free Bets with Paddy Power.

Day Three racing schedule + where to spend your £40 in Paddy Power York Ebor Festival free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on Day Three of the York Ebor Festival.

Friday August 21

With Paddy Power offering a total of £40 in York Ebor Festival Day three free bets, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Trawlerman @7-4 with Paddy Power



Star stayer of former years, he has found himself dethroned this season since returning, although he has still been running to a really high level and can take this step down in class in his stride.





@7-4 with Paddy Power Bacio @3-1 with Paddy Power



Bacio blew apart the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap at Royal Ascot and now steps up to Group 1 company for American trainer Wesley Ward. The UK sprinting division is not the strongest, and this rapid improver can take the contest.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

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