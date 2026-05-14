York Dante Festival free bets: best betting offers on day two at York worth £600+

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Day two of the York Dante Festival 2026 takes centre stage on Thursday with another strong seven-race card, and bookmakers are once again expected to roll out a range of free bet offers and enhanced promotions across the action at York.

The second day of the meeting features the Group 2 Dante Stakes, one of the season’s leading Derby trials, alongside competitive handicaps and Listed action, attracting a mix of proven performers and emerging Classic contenders.

Total available offers will vary depending on bookmaker eligibility and existing accounts.

There are some top betting offers for this week's racing, and you can get up to £600 in free bets for the 2026 York Dante Festival.

Total may vary based on the bookmakers you're already registered with

How Dante Festival betting offers work

If you’re new to bookmaker promotions around York’s major meetings, the process is typically straightforward:

Open an account with a bookmaker

Deposit the required amount (often £5–£10)

Place a qualifying bet on selected markets

Receive free bets or bonus credits once conditions are met

Use rewards on eligible races across the Dante Festival card

Most offers can be used across the opening day action, including both Group races and selected handicaps.

Across the York Dante Festival, you can claim £2,000+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available for the Flat season

2026 York Dante Festival day two preview

On Thursday, York’s Dante festival gets into full swing with three Pattern races alongside three handicaps and a novice contest.

The feature of those races is the festival’s namesake, the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes, in which Christmas Day will be looking to give Aidan O'Brien his first win in the race since 2010. The three-year-old is unbeaten in three starts, two of those victories coming at Group 3 level.

His Irish challenge is supported by stablemate Action, with that pair looking to stop the likes of Morshdi, Item, King’s Trail and Wise Prince.

Pride Of Arras won this race last year and later that season landed the Great Voltigeur, while the 2024 winner Economics went on to Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes success after his Dante triumph.

The other Group race is the Middleton Fillies' Stakes (Group 2), which features a competitive renewal headed by the Andrew Balding-trained See The Fire. The mare looks as if she will have to justify favouritism and she holds entries in the Coronation Cup, Prince Of Wales’ Stakes and Pretty Polly Stakes.

Taking her on are Wathnan’s Fallen Angel, Godolphin’s Diamond Rain and Juddmonte’s Red Letter.

Oisin Murphy has a superb book of rides, including See The Fire as well as Aspect Island in the Westow Listed Stakes for the in-form James Owen.

As for the handicaps, there is the ultra-competitive Lindum York Handicap over 5f, which looks a strong betting heat, as well as the Hambleton Handicap

York Dante Festival day two schedule

Wednesday, May 13, 2025

York Dante Festival FAQs

What is the Dante Festival?

A three-day Flat meeting at York featuring Group races and Classic trials.

What is the feature race on day two?

The Group 2 Dante Stakes.

What is the Musidora Stakes used for?

A key trial for the Epsom Oaks.

Where is the Dante Festival run?

York Racecourse.

Do betting offers apply to Dante Festival races?

Yes, many bookmakers include selected races from York in their promotional markets.

For more expert insight, check out our racing tips.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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