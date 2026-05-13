York Dante Festival free bets: best betting offers on day one at York worth £600+

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The York Dante Festival 2026 gets underway today with a high-quality seven-race card, and bookmakers are expected to release a range of free bet offers across the opening day action.

With the Group 2 Minster Stakes and Group 3 Musidora Stakes anchoring the card, day one blends established Group-level sprinters with emerging Classic prospects, making it one of the most appealing betting days of the early Flat season.

Total available offers will vary depending on bookmaker eligibility and existing accounts.

There are some top betting offers for this week's racing, and you can get up to £600 in free bets for the York Dante Festival 2026.

Total may vary based on the bookmakers you're already registered with

How Dante Festival betting offers work

If you’re new to bookmaker promotions around York’s major meetings, the process is typically straightforward:

Open an account with a bookmaker

Deposit the required amount (often £5–£10)

Place a qualifying bet on selected markets

Receive free bets or bonus credits once conditions are met

Use rewards on eligible races across the Dante Festival card

Most offers can be used across the opening day action, including both Group races and selected handicaps.

Across the York Dante Festival, you can claim £2,000+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available for the Flat season

2026 York Dante Festival day one preview

York’s three-day Dante festival gets underway today with a cracking seven-race card featuring some fantastic betting propositions, including four handicaps and two Group races.

The feature of those Group contests is the Go Local Stores Group 2 Minster Stakes, an electric 6f dash featuring some of the sport’s best sprinters. Heading the field this year is Royal Ascot Group 1 winner Time For Sandals, who will be looking to improve on her seasonal return for Harry Eustace.

Wathnan are represented by Kind Of Blue, winner of the Champions Sprint in 2024, while Betfair Sprint Cup winner Big Mojo also makes his seasonal return for Mick Appleby.

The Minster is followed by the Group 3 Musidora Stakes, which was won last year by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Whirl, who went on to finish second in the Oaks before winning the Pretty Polly and Nassau Stakes, underlining the race’s reputation for producing top-class fillies.

This year O’Brien is represented by Moments Of Joy, but she faces stern competition from the Ed Walker-trained Felicitas, who arrives unbeaten, and Juddmonte’s Legacy Link.

The Jorvik Handicap is another key race and often serves as a guide to horses who later contest the Ebor in August, although it has a poor recent record, with none of the last ten winners going on to land York’s showpiece staying handicap. This year’s running features Stressfree and Plage De Havre, who finished second and third respectively in last year’s renewal.

The card begins with a novice contest and is supported by a further three handicaps through the afternoon.

York Dante Festival day one schedule

Wednesday, May 13, 2025

York Dante Festival FAQs

What is the Dante Festival?

A three-day Flat meeting at York featuring Group races and Classic trials.

What is the feature race on day one?

The Group 2 Minster Stakes over 6f.

What is the Musidora Stakes used for?

A key trial for the Epsom Oaks.

Where is the Dante Festival run?

York Racecourse.

Do betting offers apply to Dante Festival races?

Yes, many bookmakers include selected races from York in their promotional markets.

For more expert insight, check out our racing tips.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.