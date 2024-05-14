York Dante festival betting offer: bet £10 on the 2.15 and get a £5 free bet on all remaining races
Paddy Power have a terrific bonus offer up for grabs, with £30 in free bets available to all new customers who bet on the first race at York on Wednesday. This offer comes in the form of a £5 free bet on all remaining races after 2.15 at York and is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with Paddy Power.
Continue reading for full guidance on how to grab this top Paddy Power free bet bonus.
How to claim your Paddy Power racing free bets on the York Dante festival
Signing up with Paddy Power is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Paddy Power and grab £30 in free bets to place on races on day one of the Dante festival at York.
- Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Deposit a minimum of £10 either by card or Apple Pay
- Place a minimum £10 Sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.2) on the 2.15 York (win or each-way market) on Wednesday, May 15
- You will receive a £5 free bet for each of the remaining York races on Wednesday, May 15 (total = £30)
York Dante festival Paddy Power sign-up betting offer: terms and conditions
We strongly advise taking a few minutes to review the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. This will enhance your understanding of how the Paddy Power York Dante festival betting offer works and clarify your responsibilities as a new customer.
- New customer offer
- Place a minimum £10 Sportsbook bet on the 2.15 York (win or each-way market) on Wednesday, May 15
- Minimum odds 1.2 (1/5)
- Get a £5 free bet for each remaining race, valid for 30 days
- Only deposits via cards and Apple Pay will qualify
- T&Cs apply
- Please gamble responsibly
- Paddy Power offer: BET £10 on the 2:15 at York AND GET A £5 FREE BET ON ALL REMAINING RACES
Schedule and start Times for the York Dante festival
Here are the races for the three-day Dante festival at York:
Wednesday, May 15, 2023
- 2.15 - Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap | Cl2 (4yo+), 1m4f
- 2:45 - Churchill Tyres Handicap | Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105), 6f
- 3:15 - 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes (Group 2) | Cl1 (3yo+), 6f
- 3:45 - Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) | Cl1 (3yo), 1m2½f
- 4:15 - Conundrum HR Consulting Handicap | Cl3 (3yo 0-95), 7f
- 4:45 - British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (IRE Incentive Race) (Colts & Geldings) | Cl2 (2yo), 5f
- 5:20 - Stuey Weston & Friends Getting Out Handicap | Cl4 (4yo+ 0-85), 1m4f
Thursday, May 16, 2023
- 2:15 - Lindum York Handicap | Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105), 5f
- 2:45 - Oakmere Homes Hambleton Handicap | Cl2 (4yo+), 1m
- 3:15 - Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes (Group 2) | Cl1 (4yo+), 1m2½f
- 3:45 - Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (Group 2) | Cl1 (3yo), 1m2½f
- 4:15 - British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes (Listed Race) | Cl1 (3yo), 5f
- 4:45 - Frank Whittle Partnership ebfstallions.com Novice Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) | Cl2 (2yo), 6f
- 5:20 - Collective Green Energy Handicap | Cl3 (3yo 0-95), 1m4f
Friday, May 17, 2023
- 2:15 - Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes (Listed Race) (IRE Incentive Race) | Cl1 (2yo), 5f
- 2:45 - Knights Solicitors Handicap | Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100), 1m2½f
- 3:15 - Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes (Listed Race) (Registered As The Michael Seely Memorial Fillies' Stakes) | Cl1 (3yo), 1m
- 3:45 - Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes (Group 2) (British Champions Series) | Cl1 (4yo+), 1m6f
- 4:15 - Darley EBF Novice Stakes (For horses With No More Than Two Runs) (GBB Race) | Cl2 (3yo+), 1m
- 4:45 - Yorkshire Equine Practice Handicap | Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85), 7f
- 5:20 - Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap | Cl3 (3yo 0-90), 5f
Why bet at York with Paddy Power?
Paddy Power provide some of the best York Dante festival betting odds and offer one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the major horse racing meetings throughout the year.
They also provide the most up-to-date information on the big events, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which riders or sports teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.
Paddy Power offer market best prices on bets
Paddy Power offer the best price on many of the year's biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see Paddy Power are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.
Paddy Power promotions and specials
Paddy Power offers profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Paddy Power website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets.
To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:
