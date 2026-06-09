World Cup winner odds: England, France & Spain plus £600+ in free bets

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The 2026 World Cup promises to be the biggest tournament yet, with 48 teams competing across the USA, Mexico and Canada for football's biggest prize.

Holders Argentina, runners-up France, European champions Spain and England are among the favourites to lift the trophy, with outright betting expected to be one of the most popular markets throughout the tournament.

Below, we've rounded up the latest World Cup winner odds, England's chances of glory and the best football betting offers available ahead of kick-off.

Best World Cup betting offers: claim up to £600+ in free bets

There are a host of great bookmaker offers for the tournament that are available to new customers. Here is more information about the deals.

There are some top betting offers for the World Cup, and you can get some huge odds boosts and betting offers worth in excess of £600.

Total may vary based on the bookmakers you're already registered with

How to claim your World Cup betting offers

Getting set up is straightforward and usually takes just a few minutes. The process typically looks like this:

Click through to your chosen bookmaker and select Join or Sign Up Complete the registration form with your personal details Make a qualifying deposit (minimum stakes vary – always check the T&Cs) Place your first bet, usually £5 or £10 at set odds Receive your free bet once the qualifying wager is placed or settled

Need more options? We’ve gathered all the best World Cup free bets and betting offers in one place — with £2,000+ in total bonuses available from trusted UK bookmakers.

World Cup 2026 winner odds

There are plenty of familiar names at the top of the World Cup 2026 winner betting with Spain and France battling it out for favouritism.

Nation Odds to win World Cup Spain 5-1 France 5-1 England 15-2 Portugal 8-1 Brazil 9-1 Argentina 10-1 Germany 14-1 Netherlands 20-1

The betting shows just how close the market is and, with a 48-team tournament, any country that comes out on top will have to get through eight matches to be crowned the best in the world.

As the reigning European champions, it is little surprise to see Spain at the head of the market and they will be confident they can emulate the team that won the trophy for the first time in South Africa in 2010.

France, who are also 5-1, will be determined to go one better than in Qatar four years ago when they were beaten by the Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina, but England, who have been paired with Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L, which will see them as one of the last teams to enter the fray, should be confident after an excellent qualifying campaign.

England World Cup odds

England's World Cup odds reflect their status as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Gareth Southgate transformed England's fortunes, guiding them to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and back-to-back European Championship finals. His successor, Thomas Tuchel, has continued that progress, overseeing a perfect qualifying campaign and taking one of England's strongest squads into the tournament.

England's defence was particularly impressive during qualifying, keeping eight clean sheets, while they boast an enviable array of attacking talent. Captain Harry Kane remains the focal point, supported by creative stars such as Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Morgan Rogers, while the depth of the squad is highlighted by the fierce competition for places.

Such is England's strength that players of the calibre of Phil Foden and Cole Palmer didn't even make the squad. Even so, the knockout stages are unlikely to be straightforward. A second-place finish in Group L could set up a last-32 meeting with Portugal, while winning that group may lead to a potential last-16 clash with Mexico before a possible quarter-final against Brazil.

England have the quality to challenge for the trophy, but with several elite nations expected to contend deep into the tournament, it's worth comparing the latest outright odds before placing a bet.

Other teams to watch

Spain got the better of England in the final of the Euros in 2024 and they have the talent to achieve global domination with Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal tipped to be the star of the tournament.

Meanwhile, France will hope to give manager Didier Deschamps the perfect send-off and any team with the talent of Kylian Mbappe in their line-up cannot be ruled out of contention.

There is also likely to be a strong challenge from the South American big guns, with Messi still being available, while Brazil hope the shrewd management skills of Carlo Ancelotti will help them to what would be a record sixth triumph.

World Cup 2026 FAQs

Who are the favourites to win the World Cup?

There are joint favourites for the World Cup with both Spain and France available at 5-1. Spain can be backed at that price with Sky Bet , while the same price for France is available at bet365 , Coral , Ladbrokes , Betfred , BetMGM and Sky Bet

What are England's World Cup odds?

England are 15-2 with Betfred to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966.

Who won the last World Cup?

Argentina won the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022 when they won a thrilling final on penalties against France.

Where is the tournament being played?

This year's tournament will be played in several venues in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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