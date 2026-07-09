World Cup quarter-final predictions: Who will reach the semi-finals on Matchbook PredictStreet?

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What began as a World Cup-high 48 teams has been whittled down to just eight ahead of the start of the quarter-finals on Tuesday, with three of the last four winners of the competition still in the hunt for the greatest prize in world football.

This includes both 2022 finalists, France and Argentina, as well as Euro 2024 victors Spain, while home-favourites England are hoping to end their lengthy wait for the World Cup.

New customers signing up for a Matchbook PredictStreet account to back which teams progress to the semi-finals can add a little extra value to their bets by claiming the generous Bet £20, Get £26 in Free Bets offer using the bonus code WC2026.

Claim the PredictStreet World Cup offer

If you have ever felt overwhelmed by the number of confusing markets available on traditional bookmakers, Matchbook PredictStreet's innovative new way of betting might be right up your street.

The site uses a very simple method for users to decide what to bet. Do you think this will happen, yes or no?

The return is expressed as a percentage rather than the odds used by traditional bookmakers. As an example, if you were to bet £10 on a percentage of 50%, your returns would be £100.

New customers signing up using the bonus code WC2026 need to place and settle a qualifying bet of £20 or more , and in return, they will receive £26 in free bets within 24 hours.

These free bets arrive as 2 x £10 free bets to use on prediction markets, plus a £3 free bet on the World Cup outright winner market and a £3 free bet on the World Cup Golden Boot winner market.

Just click any of the links on this page to register with Matchbook PredictStreet and claim your offer.

How to predict the quarter-finals with PredictStreet

The Matchbook PredictStreet To Reach Semi Final market could not be more straightforward to understand.

A simple Yes or No button is beside each team, with the percentage probability inside that button.

If you think the chances of a team qualifying are greater than the Yes percentage, that may be a sensible bet. If not, betting on No might be a better option.

The percentage of each option is defined by the amount of money staked by other users of Matchbook PredictStreet on that option.

Bet 'Yes' or 'No'

Market odds on Matchbook PredictStreet are displayed as percentages rather than decimal or fractional odds, which makes them easy to understand for beginner bettors.

For example, at the time of writing, France are 79% to reach the semi-final at the expense of Morocco. If you think their chances are greater than 79%, you might want to place a bet.

If you think Morocco have a better chance than France's No value of 23%, you can bet on either France's No option or Morocco's Yes option.

Follow the market probabilities

It is worth noting that these percentages are not static, and variables such as team news or new information can lead to the probabilities changing.

Continuing with the France example from above, if an injury to Kylian Mbappe were announced, more users would likely bet on the No option, increasing the percentage of that option and decreasing the returns of a bet on this selection.

Conversely, the Yes option would decrease in probability and offer a greater return.

Quarter-final predictions

Will France reach the semi-finals?

Match preview

Kylian Mbappe made the difference in a difficult round-of-16 tie with Paraguay last time out and he will once again spearhead a star-studded France attack.

The Real Madrid star is hoping to combine with Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and the excellent Michael Olise to see off the threat of Morocco, who were eliminated by Les Bleus in the 2022 World Cup.

The Atlas Lions have plenty of quality of their own in Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari and have not lost any of their last 34 fixtures, but Didier Deschamps' side will be their biggest test yet.

Who is favourite to qualify?

France are the clear favourites in the Matchbook PredictStreet market, with Yes at a market-leading 79%, while underdogs Morocco are 23% to make the final four.

Our prediction

France may offer the lowest returns of any of the quarter-finalists, but they are still a good value proposition at 79%.

They were a whisker away from lifting the 2022 World Cup and beat Morocco 2-0 in the semi-final that year.

They have arguably been the most impressive side at this tournament and it is hard to see the Atlas Lions finding any way past them.

Will Spain reach the semi-finals?

Match preview

Spain's opening-round draw with Cape Verde looks far less embarrassing than first thought considering the minnows avoided defeat against Argentina, and they bounced back well from that disappointing start.

La Roja were scintillating going forward against Saudi Arabia and have looked almost impenetrable at the back, limiting their opponents to just five shots on target in the entire tournament.

In Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal, they have two in-form attackers and they may be able to find joy against a Belgian defence that have conceded in four of their last five games.

The Red Devils' chances are hampered by the absence of Amadou Onana, while defender Zeno Debast is also a fitness concern.

Who is favourite to qualify?

After winning Euro 2024 and going five games without conceding a goal, Spain are heavy favourites to reach the semi-final. Yes is priced at 75%, with No sitting at 27%.

Our prediction

Similarly to France, Spain's favouritism appears justified against a Belgium side that have struggled at times this tournament.

The Red Devils were excellent against the United States, but they were extremely fortunate to come back and beat Senegal and struggled against Iran and Egypt in the group stage.

Luis de la Fuente has set up a side that is comfortable dominating possession, and that should limit Belgian opportunities going forward.

The favourites have scored eight goals in their five games and look good value to make good on their Yes price.

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Will England reach the semi-finals?

Match preview

Jarell Quansah's red card against Mexico means that England's crisis at right-back may continue against Norway, although Reece James is hoping to be back in action for their quarter-final tie.

Despite this setback, the Three Lions will carry a great sense of unity and confidence into this match after that breathtaking game at the Azteca, which was their sixth win in their last seven games.

Norway will not be short of confidence, either. They beat South American heavyweights Brazil in the round of 16 and know that Erling Haaland's presence up front makes them a danger to any team left in the competition.

The Manchester City striker will be supported by Antonio Nusa, Martin Odegaard, and Alexander Sorloth as the Vikings look for a fourth World Cup victory.

Who is favourite to qualify?

England are 67% favourites to land a semi-final berth, but that is the lowest Yes percentage of any of the favourites in the quarter-finals thanks to the incredible quality Norway possess going forward.

Our prediction

England got through a difficult encounter at the Estadio Azteca and that will breed real belief in these players.

They made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and have finished as runners-up in the last two European Championships.

The threat of the Norwegian attack is not to be underestimated, but this is reflected in the prices of 67%.

Considering they have not lost a competitive match since October 2024, the Three Lions look worth backing for a semi-final spot.

Will Argentina reach the semi-finals?

Match preview

Argentina, led by talisman Lionel Messi, produced an extraordinary late comeback to defeat Egypt in the round of 16, and they remain among the favourites to successfully defend the trophy they won four years ago in Qatar.

Los Albicelestes have scored 14 goals in their five World Cup games, but their back line has looked vulnerable recently and that will give Switzerland some hope.

The Rossocrociati have not played a World Cup quarter-final since hosting the 1954 edition and they were perhaps fortunate to beat Colombia on penalties last time out.

They cannot be ruled out completely, although the uncertainty around the availability of star man Johan Manzambi does dampen their chances.

Who is favourite to qualify?

Argentina are 73% favourites to reach the semi-finals, which is no surprise considering they are defending champions and have built a team around arguably the world's greatest-ever player in Lionel Messi.

Our prediction

Argentina may have made hard work of Egypt and Cape Verde, but their quality cannot be ignored and 73% for them to reach their third World Cup semi-final in the last four attempts seems fair.

Switzerland have never been beyond the quarter-final stage of the competition and may be without an important player in Johan Manzambi.

Nati lost to Germany in March and have not faced any elite opposition since that 4-3 thriller, so a rampant Argentina side could punish their defence as Messi hunts for his first World Cup Golden Boot.

FAQs

Who are the favourites to reach the World Cup semi-finals?

At the time of writing, France are the slight favourites to reach the World Cup semi-finals, with Yes standing at 79%.

Can I predict each quarter-final separately on PredictStreet?

Yes, each quarter-final tie has its own market on Matchbook PredictStreet, along with many other World Cup markets.

What happens if a match goes to extra time or penalties?

That is the beauty of Matchbook PredictStreet's simplicity. It does not matter how a team wins; the only outcome that matters is if they reach the semi-final.

If any of the quarter-finals go to extra time or penalties, the bet continues and is settled based on which team wins the tie.

How do I qualify for the Bet £20, Get £26 offer?

All you need to do is sign up to Matchbook PredictStreet using the code WC2026.

Then place and settle a qualifying bet of £20 or more to receive your £26 of free bets. These will be delivered as 2 x £10 free bets to be used on prediction markets, a £3 free bet on the World Cup outright winner market and a £3 free bet for the World Cup Golden Boot winner market.

Terms and conditions apply.

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