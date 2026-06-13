World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on Scotland to beat Haiti with Paddy Power

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It is the night all Scottish football fans have been waiting for as Steve Clarke's team start their World Cup quest when they take on Haiti in the Group C opener in Boston in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Tartan Army have never seen their team progress beyond the group stage of international football's biggest competition, but a comfortable win against the Caribbean outfit could go a long way in helping them progress from a section that also includes Brazil and Morocco.

And Paddy Power have a great offer for new customers, who can back Scotland at 50-1 to get their campaign off to a perfect start.

Claiming this new-customer bonus is quick and easy. Read on for full details on how to sign up and secure your enhanced odds, but remember to check the full terms and conditions before the game kicks off in Boston.

Haiti vs Scotland odds boost offer: get 50-1 on Scotland to win

It is 28 years since the Tartan Army have been able to cheer on Scotland at the World Cup finals, and they will be hopeful that this year, finally, they will be able to celebrate progress to at least the round of 32.

Scotland have been at eight finals but never got past the group stage despite having a wealth of talented players, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s, but there were joyous scenes when they booked their place with a 4-2 win over Denmark at Hampden Park, and they will want to make the most of their opportunity in their first group game against Haiti.

Their opponents from the Caribbean are making their second appearance at the finals after scoring against Italy was the highlight of their unsuccessful group campaign in West Germany in 1974.

They saw off Honduras and Costa Rica, among others, to come through Concacaf qualification, but they look to be up against it, and new Paddy Power customers can back Scotland at boosted odds of 50-1 for the big Group C clash.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

How to back Scotland at 50-1 to beat Haiti with Paddy Power

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with Paddy Power in plenty of time for the World Cup showdown in Boston.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here

2. Open a new account using promo code YFBDHR

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards or Apple Pay

4. Place a max £1 bet on the match odds market on Scotland to beat Haiti at the World Cup on Sunday, June 14

5. Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

7. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bet builders

8. You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days

Offer expires at 2am BST on Sunday, June 14, 2026

Paddy Power Haiti vs Scotland betting sign-up offer: T&Cs

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for Haiti vs Scotland .

New customer offer .

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builders.

Free bets are valid for 30 days, only deposits with cards and Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

18+. Gambleaware.org

Offer expires at 2am BST on Sunday, June 14, 2026

If you want more expert football betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's sports tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Haiti vs Scotland FAQs

When and where is Haiti vs Scotland taking place?

Haiti take on Scotland at Gillette Stadium in Boston. Kick-off is at 2am BST on Sunday, June 14.

How can I watch Haiti vs Scotland live?

Sunday's clash between Haiti and Scotland will be televised live on BBC One.

What are the odds for Haiti vs Scotland?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for Haiti vs Scotland at the World Cup:

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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