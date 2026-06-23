World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power

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England got their World Cup campaign off to the perfect start with a 4-2 victory over Croatia and they will be hopeful of following up with a success over Ghana this evening.

Three Lions fans were delighted with their side's attacking approach against Croatia and another statement success could be on the cards in their second game, creating great appeal for Paddy Power's new-customer offer of 50-1 for a goal to be scored in the Boston battle.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus with Paddy Power , all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Paddy Power account.

England vs Ghana odds boost offer: Get 50-1 on a goal to be scored

A brace from Harry Kane, a Jude Bellingham solo strike and a neat finish from Marcus Rashford landed England the points against Croatia and with Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka also threatening throughout, there is hope the goals will flow in their second match, too.

Ghana will take confidence from the fact a shaky Three Lions defence was breached twice by the veteran Croatians. However, it is still likely Thomas Tuchel's men will provide the majority of the goals in Boston.

England scored 22 unanswered goals in their eight qualifiers and with Kane netting nine times in his last five games for club and country, a Ghana side that has lost five of its last seven matches is unlikely to cope with the Three Lions skipper and his talented supporting cast.

The Black Stars did win their opener 1-0 but that success came against Panama and things are likely to get much tougher on Tuesday.

England should go on the front foot again as they look to prove they are genuine contenders to go all the way and new Paddy Power customers can get boosted odds of 50-1 for at least one goal to be scored in the World Cup clash.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

How to claim your odds boost for England vs Ghana

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with Paddy Power in plenty of time for the World Cup clash in Boston.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here

2. Open a new account using promo code YFBDHS

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards or Apple Pay

4. Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market for England vs Ghana

5. Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

7. Offer applies to 90 minutes only

8. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bet builders

9. You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days

Offer expires at 9pm BST on Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Paddy Power England vs Ghana betting sign-up offer: T&Cs

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for England vs Ghana .

New customer offer.

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builders.

Free bets are valid for 30 days, only deposits with cards and Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

18+. Gambleaware.org

Offer expires at 9pm BST on Tuesday, June 23, 2026

If you want more expert football betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's sports tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

England vs Ghana FAQs

When and where is England vs Ghana taking place?

England take on Ghana at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kick-off is at 9pm BST on Tuesday, June 23.

How can I watch England vs Ghana live?

England vs Ghana will be televised live on BBC One.

What are the odds for England vs Ghana?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for England vs Ghana at the World Cup:

Match result Odds England 2-11 Ghana 13-1 Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

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