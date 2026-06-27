World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be score in Panama vs England with Paddy Power

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England conclude their Group L campaign at the World Cup against Panama as they will look to bounce back after Tuesday's goalless draw with Ghana.

After Thomas Tuchel's team carved Croatia open in a 4-2 success in their opening game, the Three Lions were left frustrated in Foxborough as they failed to find a way past Carlos Queiroz's side.

England will now want to top the group, creating further appeal for Paddy Power's new-customer offer of 50-1 for a goal to be scored in this Group L fixture.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus with Paddy Power , all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Paddy Power account.

Panama vs England odds boost offer: Get 50-1 on a goal to be scored

England started the World Cup in fine style thanks to a brace from Harry Kane and further strikes from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford.

The Three Lions had played with fluidity against Luka Modric and co, but Ghana stifled their best work, with England taking until the 57th minute to register a shot on target.

Tuchel's side did, however, have two big chances towards the end of the match as Nico O'Reilly hit the woodwork and Harry Kane blasted over from close range.

The clash with Panama will now give England the opportunity to secure their place in the knockout stages and they should be able to outclass Panama from the outset.

A would win almost certainly allow Tuchel's team to top the group, and they will look to rediscover some confidence by racking up the goals.

Despite their recent setback against Ghana, England are a level above Panama and new Paddy Power customers can get boosted odds of 50-1 for at least one goal to be scored in the World Cup clash.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

How to claim your odds boost for Panama vs England

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with Paddy Power in plenty of time for the World Cup clash in New Jersey.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here

2. Open a new account using promo code YFBDHT

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards or Apple Pay

4. Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market for Panama vs England

5. Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

7. Offer applies to 90 minutes only

8. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bet builders

9. You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days

Offer expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, June 27, 2026

Paddy Power Panama vs England betting sign-up offer: T&Cs

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for Panama vs England.

New customer offer.

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builders.

Free bets are valid for 30 days, only deposits with cards and Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

18+. Gambleaware.org

Offer expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, June 27, 2026

If you want more expert football betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's sports tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Panama vs England FAQs

When and where is Panama vs England taking place?

Panama take on England at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kick-off is at 10pm BST tonight.

How can I watch Panama vs England live?

England vs Ghana will be televised live on ITV1.

What are the odds for Panama vs England?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for Panama vs England at the World Cup:

Match result Odds Panama 15-1 England 1-7 Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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