England vs DR Congo betting offer: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

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England successfully came through Group L at the World Cup and now they face DR Congo in the round of 32.

The Three Lions finished first in their group thanks to wins over Croatia and Panama and a draw against Ghana, and new Paddy Power customers can get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Wednesday's big game in Atlanta.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus with Paddy Power, all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Paddy Power account.

England vs DR Congo odds boost offer: get 50-1 on a goal to be scored

England started the World Cup in free-scoring fashion as they blasted four goals past Croatia and while their second group match against Ghana was far less entertaining and ended goalless, the Three Lions had late chances to win it when Nico O'Reilly hit the bar and Harry Kane fired a golden chance over.

Patience was required in Thomas Tuchel's team's latest match, but they scored two second-half goals against Panama through Jude Bellingham and Kane, and fans will be hopeful they can breach DR Congo's defences too.

The African side conceded in all three of their Group K matches, but they scored three late goals in their final game against Uzbekistan, so could also prove a danger to Jordan Pickford's goal.

The scene is set for a fascinating encounter in Atlanta on Wednesday and new Paddy Power customers can get boosted odds of 50-1 for at least one goal to be scored in the key World Cup clash.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,500+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

How to claim your odds boost for England vs DR Congo

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with Paddy Power in plenty of time for the World Cup clash in Atlanta.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here

2. Open a new account using promo code YFBDHV

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by card or Apple Pay

4. Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals in the Over/Under Goals market for England vs DR Congo

5. Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

7. Offer applies to 90 minutes only

8. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bet builders

9. You will receive your free bets after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days

Offer expires at 5pm BST on Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Paddy Power England vs DR Congo betting sign-up offer: T&Cs

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for England vs DR Congo .

New customer offer .

Maximum stake £1.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in free Bet Builders.

Free bets are valid for 30 days, only deposits with cards, Apple Pay and Pay by Bank are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

18+. Gambleaware.org

Offer expires at 5pm BST on Wednesday, July 1, 2026

If you want more expert football betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's sports tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

England vs DR Congo FAQs

When and where is England vs DR Congo taking place?

England take on DR Congo at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kick-off is at 5pm BST on Wednesday.

How can I watch England vs DR Congo live?

England vs DR Congo will be televised live on BBC One.

What are the odds for England vs DR Congo?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for England vs DR Congo in the World Cup round of 32:

Match result Odds England 1-4 DR Congo 13-1 Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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