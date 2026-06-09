World Cup odds boost: Double your odds on England to win the World Cup and get 14-1 with Grosvenor Sport

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The World Cup is almost upon us and England's performances at recent major tournaments have got fans of the Three Lions believing that they can make a serious challenge for their first win since 1966

Thomas Tuchel's side are the third-favourites to lift the trophy and new Grosvenor Sport customers can get enhanced odds of 14-1 about the team ending 60 years of hurt this summer.

Claiming this new-customer boost is quick and easy. Read on for full details on how to sign up , and secure your enhanced odds, but remember to check the full terms and conditions.

England World Cup odds boost offer: Get 14-1 on the Three Lions to win

England fell in the quarter-finals in the 2022 World Cup, losing 2-1 to France after a promising start in Qatar, but they had reached the semi-finals four years earlier when going out 2-1 after extra-time to Croatia in Russia.

Fans can also take heart from their impressive performances in recent European Championships as they were beaten finalists in the last two continental competitions, losing on penalties to Italy in 2020 and 2-1 to Spain in 2024.

Thomas Tuchel guided the side to a comfortable qualification for these finals as they won all eight of their games in Uefa Group K without conceding a goal, scoring 22 times.

Skipper Harry Kane was easily the top scorer in the group with eight goals and he has had a fantastic season with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, while the squad is also packed with young talent including Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham.

The scene is set for another bold bid, with only France and Spain ahead of them in the betting, and new Grosvenor Sport customers can back England to win at boosted odds of 14-1.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Opening an account with Grosvenor Sport is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with Grosvenor Sport in plenty of time for the World Cup.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Grosvenor Sport here

2. Deposit £10 or more

3. Have your first bet of £10 on any sport at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and use your 100 per cent boost token.

4. If you wish to back England to win the World Cup as your Double Your Odds then select England in the World Cup 2026 - Finishing Position - Winner and apply the boost token.

5. Place your bet

6. This promotion is not available to customers who open new accounts using PayPal and Paysafe as their first deposit method.

7. This promotion is not available to customers residing in the Republic of Ireland.

Offer expires on June 11, 2026

Grosvenor Sport World Cup betting sign-up offer: T&Cs

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Grosvenor Sport's odds boost for England to win the World Cup .

New customer offer. Existing members do not qualify.

Bet must be placed using real money in combination with the 100 per cent odds boost token.

Offer applies to sport bets only. Maximum total stake is £10. Each way bets are a maximum of £5 each-way (£10 total stake).

Customers need to have made a deposit of £10+ to be eligible. Deposits made through PayPal and Paysafe will not qualify for the welcome offer.

If you stake less than £10 on your first bet, you will forfeit the remaining amount of the odds boost token.

'Double Your Odds' refers to fractional odds only. For the avoidance of doubt, it is the profit from the eligible bet that is doubled.

Please allow up to 24 hours for the crediting of the boost token to activate in case of extenuating circumstances.

Extra winnings are paid in cash upon bet settlement.

Customers have 60 days after registration to use the Odds Boost token.

A maximum of one offer is available per person, household, IP, device, e-mail address or payment details.

Customer’s bet limits may also apply to Odds Boost token placement.

Other general terms and conditions apply. See website for full details

18+. Gambleaware.org

Offer expires on June 11, 2026

If you want more expert football betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's sports tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

2026 World Cup FAQs

When and where is the 2026 World Cup taking place?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

How can I watch the World Cup live?

World Cup matches will be shown live in the UK by the BBC and ITV.

Who are the favourites for the World Cup?

Here are Grosvenor Sport's latest odds for the World Cup:

Winner Odds Spain 9-2 France 5-1

England 7-1 Portugal 8-1

Argentina 9-1

Brazil 9-1

Germany 12-1

Bar 18-1



Odds correct at time of publishing

What are England's World Cup group stage fixtures?

Fixtures Date Kick-off time (UK) England vs Croatia June 17 9pm England vs Ghana June 23 9pm Panama vs England June 27 10pm Scroll >>> table to view

Have England won the World Cup before?

Yes, England won the World Cup in 1966. They have reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals in the last two tournaments.

Can existing Grosvenor customers claim this offer?

No. This enhanced odds promotion is available only to new Grosvenor customers who meet the qualifying requirements.

When does the Grosvenor double the odds England offer expire?

The promotion expires at 8pm BST on Thursday, June 11

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.