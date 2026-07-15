World Cup free bets: Get £30 in free bets with Betfair for England vs Argentina

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England will face Argentina in the semi-finals of the World Cup and Betfair are offering the chance to claim £30 in free bets when you bet £10 this evening.

New customers can take full advantage of Betfair's promotion, so read on for details on how to claim the offer , all the T&Cs, more betting offers and a useful guide to creating a Betfair account.

Get £30 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Cup with Betfair

England last reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to do what Gareth Southgate's team could not and that is reach the final.

The Three Lions have not reached the World Cup final since 1966, when they went on to lift the trophy on home soil. Argentina stand in their way on this occasion, having famously eliminated England in the Round of 16 in 1998.

Tuchel's team have been fairly solid but there's a sense that England can reach another gear.

Argentina have also been extremely reliable, with Lionel Scaloni's side winning four of their six matches inside 90 minutes.

Bet £10 on England vs Argentina with Betfair and claim £30 in free bets

How to claim £30 in free bets with Betfair

Opening an account with Betfair is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Just follow the steps below and create an account in time for England's World Cup fixture against Argentina.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Betfair here Open a new account using the opt in here button, which will automatically add the promo code Deposit a minimum of £10 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at minimum odds of 1-1 (2.00). Exchange, Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Oddsboost bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will be paid in three £10 free bets which can be used on bet builders, accumulators or multiples. You will receive your Free bet builder bet after your qualifying bet settles. All free bets are valid for 30 days.

England vs Argentina: betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Betfair's new customer offer ahead of England vs Argentina in the World Cup.

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Minimum stake £10.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds before 3x £10 sportsbook free bet builders, accumulators or multiples will be awarded when the qualifying bet has settled.

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Sportsbook.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.