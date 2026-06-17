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England kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign tonight at 9pm (BST) and bookmakers are celebrating with a host of enhanced betting offers for new customers.

Paddy Power's latest offer sees England boosted to 60-1 to win or draw against Croatia , giving new customers the chance to back Thomas Tuchel's side at huge odds in their opening Group L match.

Read on for everything you need to know about claiming this England World Cup offer , plus the key terms and conditions.

Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power

England are among the leading contenders to win the 2026 World Cup but they have had to bide their time before joining the party after being drawn in the last of the 12 groups in Group L.

After an unbeaten qualifying campaign, hopes are high of another strong showing from the team who have made the last two European Championship finals and reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals at the last two World Cups.

The teams' warm-up matches since arriving in the United States have brought two untroubled victories with a 1-0 success over fellow finalists New Zealand, followed by a more impressive 3-0 win over Costa Rica.

The Three Lions will be out to make a good first impression at the vast AT&T Stadium, home of NFL team the Dallas Cowboys, when they take on Croatia.

The Croats beat England after extra time in the 2018 semi-finals in Russia, but some of their biggest stars are getting past their sell-by date, and England are odds-on favourites to get off to a winning start.

The real odds for Thomas Tuchel’s side to either win or draw are 1-7, highlighting the value available to new Paddy Power customers who can get boosted odds of 60-1.

Already have a Paddy Power account? Check out Sky Bet's World Cup promo, where new customers can get 60-1 odds for a goal to be scored in England vs Croatia .

How to claim the World Cup enhanced odds offer for England to win or draw vs Croatia

Opening an account with Paddy Power is quick and straightforward. Follow the steps below to claim enhanced odds of 60-1 on England to win or draw their opening match against Croatia.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Paddy Power here Open a new account using the promo code YFBDHP Deposit a minimum of £5 by card or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on the England double chance market in the England vs Croatia 2026 World Cup by 9pm BST on June 17 Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 60-1 payout, credited in free bet builders. You will receive your free bet builders after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.

Paddy Power's 60-1 England or draw double chance vs Croatia offer: terms and conditions

We recommend reading the full terms and conditions before signing up for this World Cup betting offer .

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder bets.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet

Free bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards, Apple Pay, & Pay by Bank are eligible.

T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Offer expires at 9pm Wednesday June 17.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

Who is in England's group at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

England are in Group L of the FIFA World Cup 2026, along with Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

What are the match odds for England vs Croatia?

England are favourites to win the match in Arlington, Texas, at 7-10 with Paddy Power , while Croatia are 4-1 shots and the draw is 27-10.

England World Cup group stage fixtures

Fixtures Date Kick-off time (UK) England vs Croatia June 17 9pm England vs Ghana June 23 9pm Panama vs England June 27 10pm Scroll >>> table to view

While attention turns to England’s World Cup campaign this summer, it’s worth noting there’s another major betting event running in perfect parallel.

Royal Ascot 2026 is underway, with top-class racing and some of the biggest bookmaker promotions of the year — including up to £700 in free bets across leading UK sportsbooks.

Explore the best Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets here

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

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