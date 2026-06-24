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Scotland round off their World Cup group campaign against Brazil tonight and bookmakers are offering a number of enhancements as a result.

Paddy Power's latest offer sees Scotland boosted to 50-1 to win or draw against Brazil , giving new customers the chance to back Steve Clarke's men at huge odds to get the point that they need to progress.

Read on for everything you need to know about claiming this Scotland World Cup offer , plus the key terms and conditions.

Get 50-1 on Scotland to win or draw against Brazil with Paddy Power

Scotland's opening win against Haiti and a narrow defeat to Morocco have put them in a decent position to get through to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time.

They face Brazil in their final group game knowing that any positive result from the encounter would guarantee at least a spot in the round of 32 as one of the best third-place finishers.

Brazil have hardly been that convincing either. They were somewhat fortunate to draw 1-1 with Morocco in their opener and were hardly in blistering form when they beat Haiti.

Steve Clarke is known for his cautious approach and his side have only lost two of their last eight competitive fixtures.

The normal odds for Scotland or draw double chance against Brazil are 21-10, demonstrating the value available to new Paddy Power customers who can get boosted odds of 50-1.

How to claim the World Cup enhanced odds offer for Scotland to win or draw vs Brazil

Opening an account with Paddy Power is quick and straightforward. Follow the steps below to claim enhanced odds of 50-1 on Scotland to win or draw their final group match against Brazil.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Paddy Power here Open a new account using the promo code YFBDHU. Deposit a minimum of £5 by card or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on the Scotland double chance market in Scotland vs Brazil, Wednesday, June 24. Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bet builders. You will receive your free bet builders after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.

Paddy Power's 50-1 Scotland or draw double chance vs Brazil offer: terms and conditions

We recommend reading the full terms and conditions before signing up for this World Cup betting offer .

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder bets.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet

Free bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards, Apple Pay, & Pay by Bank are eligible.

T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Offer expires at 11pm Wednesday June 24.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

What are the match odds for Scotland vs Brazil?

Brazil are favourites to win the match in Florida, at 1-3 with Paddy Power , while Scotland are 15-2 shots and the draw is 4-1.

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.